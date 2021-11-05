CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS8Bso00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 1,621 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 221 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grant County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grant County stands at 276 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area, Grant County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Grant County, AR 276 50 15,913 2,878
2 Lonoke County, AR 244 176 16,612 11,995
3 Pulaski County, AR 231 909 14,955 58,841
4 Saline County, AR 206 243 15,710 18,539
5 Perry County, AR 203 21 14,687 1,516
6 Faulkner County, AR 181 222 15,996 19,582

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#The Little Rock#Covid 19#Ar#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy