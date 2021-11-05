This is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 1,621 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 221 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grant County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grant County stands at 276 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area, Grant County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

