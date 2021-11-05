CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

This is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS8A0500 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 4,952 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 177 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Baltimore County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Baltimore County stands at 223 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area, Baltimore County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Baltimore County, MD 223 1,844 9,297 76,944
2 Baltimore City, MD 219 1,347 10,050 61,780
3 Carroll County, MD 173 289 7,075 11,852
4 Queen Anne's County, MD 146 72 7,926 3,912
5 Harford County, MD 141 355 8,308 20,855
6 Anne Arundel County, MD 135 767 9,371 53,199
7 Howard County, MD 88 278 7,204 22,717

