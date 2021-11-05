CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS89Cb00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 1,591 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 148 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Orleans County stands at 219 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Rochester metro area, Orleans County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Orleans County, NY 219 90 11,111 4,575
2 Monroe County, NY 162 1,202 11,645 86,669
3 Yates County, NY 116 29 6,898 1,725
4 Livingston County, NY 111 71 9,371 5,989
5 Ontario County, NY 101 111 8,881 9,722
6 Wayne County, NY 97 88 9,425 8,563

