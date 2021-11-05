CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS87R900 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 5,231 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 224 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fayette County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Fayette County stands at 310 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, Fayette County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Fayette County, PA 310 410 13,602 17,994
2 Armstrong County, PA 300 199 13,357 8,860
3 Beaver County, PA 285 475 13,445 22,440
4 Butler County, PA 270 503 13,501 25,189
5 Westmoreland County, PA 255 903 12,766 45,286
6 Washington County, PA 192 398 12,441 25,820
7 Allegheny County, PA 191 2,343 10,825 132,673

