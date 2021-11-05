CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

This is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS86YQ00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 1,905 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 219 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grainger County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grainger County stands at 291 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Knoxville metro area, Grainger County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Grainger County, TN 291 67 18,928 4,356
2 Roane County, TN 289 153 18,954 10,026
3 Anderson County, TN 288 218 17,156 13,000
4 Union County, TN 238 46 16,306 3,146
5 Morgan County, TN 227 49 17,665 3,815
6 Blount County, TN 209 269 18,498 23,759
7 Knox County, TN 203 926 17,250 78,694
8 Campbell County, TN 202 80 18,313 7,268
9 Loudon County, TN 188 97 17,737 9,154

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Coronavirus
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy