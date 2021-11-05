CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS84my00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 853 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 238 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cabell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Cabell County stands at 280 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Huntington-Ashland metro area, Cabell County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Cabell County, WV 280 267 15,793 15,054
2 Lawrence County, OH 254 154 16,359 9,917
3 Greenup County, KY 226 81 17,990 6,434
4 Putnam County, WV 221 125 15,782 8,941
5 Boyd County, KY 216 104 17,571 8,450
6 Lincoln County, WV 209 44 13,635 2,874
7 Wayne County, WV 192 78 13,938 5,674

