This is the County in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS821W00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 3,990 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 85 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Marin County stands at 95 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area, Marin County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Marin County, CA 95 247 6,873 17,890
2 Contra Costa County, CA 90 1,025 8,924 101,131
3 Alameda County, CA 87 1,432 7,421 121,981
4 San Mateo County, CA 82 625 7,152 54,780
5 San Francisco County, CA 76 661 6,324 55,021

