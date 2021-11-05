CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS818n00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 2,026 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 84 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yamhill County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Yamhill County stands at 114 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, Yamhill County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Yamhill County, OR 114 118 8,650 8,980
2 Clark County, WA 107 499 9,058 42,153
3 Multnomah County, OR 90 718 7,158 57,170
4 Columbia County, OR 87 44 7,774 3,953
5 Clackamas County, OR 77 313 7,552 30,646
6 Skamania County, WA 60 7 6,816 792
7 Washington County, OR 56 327 6,822 39,692

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
104.3 WOW Country

Officially The Weirdest Town Name in Idaho Is…

With thousands of tiny towns all over the country, there are bound to be some really odd and unconventional town names. For example, there is Tightwad, Missouri. The name honors the time a store owner ripped off a postman during a transaction. There is Dumber, New Hampshire which was named after a former state Governor. Lizard Lick, North Carolina took its name after the locals saw lizards apparently licking themselves and felt inspired to name their town after the act. And we can't leave out Pee Pee, Ohio, home of Pee Pee Creek.
IDAHO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports seven new COVID-19 deaths, 871 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says seven more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,518 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 91-year old male […]
CHARLESTON, WV
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy