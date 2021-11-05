CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

This is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS7yRa00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 2,266 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 273 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in East Feliciana Parish stands at 744 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, East Feliciana Parish ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 744 145 23,058 4,496
2 Iberville Parish, LA 379 125 17,693 5,831
3 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 375 83 17,605 3,901
4 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 290 75 16,976 4,390
5 Livingston Parish, LA 272 375 17,752 24,518
6 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 262 1,162 14,386 63,888
7 West Feliciana Parish, LA 260 40 9,833 1,512
8 Ascension Parish, LA 201 243 17,986 21,795
9 St. Helena Parish, LA 173 18 12,141 1,264

Comments / 0

