CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS7xYr00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 3,390 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 268 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. John the Baptist Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in St. John the Baptist Parish stands at 394 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, St. John the Baptist Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 394 171 14,531 6,313
2 St. James Parish, LA 328 70 16,500 3,524
3 St. Tammany Parish, LA 287 724 17,312 43,642
4 Jefferson Parish, LA 268 1,167 15,983 69,576
5 Orleans Parish, LA 255 993 12,026 46,860
6 St. Charles Parish, LA 241 127 16,858 8,888
7 St. Bernard Parish, LA 214 98 15,105 6,902
8 Plaquemines Parish, LA 171 40 17,105 3,998

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Parishes#Americans#The Baptist Parish#St James Parish#St Tammany Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy