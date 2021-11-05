CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS7uug00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 1,336 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 145 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harrison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Harrison County stands at 552 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, Harrison County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Harrison County, IA 552 78 15,654 2,214
2 Pottawattamie County, IA 216 202 15,667 14,649
3 Mills County, IA 194 29 13,706 2,050
4 Washington County, NE 143 29 13,913 2,813
5 Douglas County, NE 142 790 15,783 87,595
6 Sarpy County, NE 95 170 16,016 28,565
7 Saunders County, NE 95 20 15,092 3,173
8 Cass County, NE 70 18 13,855 3,561

Comments / 0

