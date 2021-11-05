This is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 13,234 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 195 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Liberty County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Liberty County stands at 423 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, Liberty County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

