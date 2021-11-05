CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS7s9E00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 13,234 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 195 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Liberty County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Liberty County stands at 423 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, Liberty County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Liberty County, TX 423 346 15,645 12,807
2 Brazoria County, TX 233 826 16,880 59,756
3 Galveston County, TX 213 697 19,628 64,200
4 Harris County, TX 199 9,144 12,514 575,974
5 Montgomery County, TX 192 1,062 15,857 87,917
6 Austin County, TX 176 52 11,950 3,533
7 Waller County, TX 160 80 13,007 6,502
8 Chambers County, TX 139 56 21,826 8,794
9 Fort Bend County, TX 131 971 13,545 100,143

US Cities With the Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
