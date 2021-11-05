CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

This is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS7qNm00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 2,751 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 279 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pawnee County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pawnee County stands at 402 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tulsa metro area, Pawnee County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pawnee County, OK 402 66 16,113 2,647
2 Okmulgee County, OK 363 141 15,251 5,931
3 Creek County, OK 363 258 15,718 11,185
4 Rogers County, OK 318 289 17,341 15,748
5 Osage County, OK 262 124 14,536 6,877
6 Wagoner County, OK 262 204 16,358 12,735
7 Tulsa County, OK 260 1,669 16,723 107,493

Comments / 0

 

