Public Health

This is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS7pV300 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 4,287 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 173 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Chester County stands at 353 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Chester County, SC 353 114 19,903 6,434
2 Rowan County, NC 327 457 18,835 26,295
3 Gaston County, NC 287 622 18,529 40,131
4 Lancaster County, SC 252 226 17,949 16,073
5 York County, SC 196 508 18,126 46,880
6 Iredell County, NC 188 324 16,797 28,979
7 Cabarrus County, NC 168 339 16,363 32,962
8 Union County, NC 150 339 16,094 36,483
9 Lincoln County, NC 131 107 18,496 15,063
10 Mecklenburg County, NC 119 1,251 14,959 157,711

