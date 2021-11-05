CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnS7orY00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 3,401 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 253 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Benton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Benton County stands at 473 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Memphis metro area, Benton County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Benton County, MS 473 39 18,212 1,503
2 Tate County, MS 393 112 16,295 4,643
3 Tunica County, MS 383 39 15,831 1,610
4 Marshall County, MS 383 137 18,202 6,514
5 Crittenden County, AR 347 170 17,969 8,807
6 Fayette County, TN 267 106 18,412 7,308
7 Shelby County, TN 241 2,256 15,406 144,354
8 DeSoto County, MS 234 412 18,413 32,432
9 Tipton County, TN 212 130 18,472 11,350

