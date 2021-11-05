CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a world first, Britain approves pill to combat symptomatic COVID-19

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 5 days ago
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Health authorities in Britain have approved use of the world's first pill to treat COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency announced that molnupiravir, which was developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme, is "safe and effective" at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at heightened risk of developing more severe symptoms.

The antiviral pill, which will go by the name of Lagevrio in Britain, has been approved by the regulator for use in people who have mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor that suggest they may develop severe illness, such as obesity, older than 60 years of age and heart disease, among other conditions.

"Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for COVID-19," Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said. "This will be a gamechanger for the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed, who will soon be able to receive the ground-breaking treatment."

The approval was granted following a "rigorous review" of its safety, quality and effectiveness, the regulator said, adding that the pill is not intended to be used as a substitute for COVID-19 vaccines.

The regulator said the pill combats COVID-19 by interfering with its replication, which keeps the level of the virus in the body low and reduces the severity of the disease.

Javid described the pill as an "excellent addition to our armory against COVID-19."

Merck in October said the drug was under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and later that same month announced the European Medicines Agency had initiated a rolling review of its application.

"When we embarked on the journey to take molnupiravir from a hope to a reality, we believed we had a responsibility to move as quickly and safely as possible," Wendy Holman, chief executive officer for Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, said in a statement. "It is gratifying to reach this milestone and show that the extraordinary effort of our collaborators, patients, physicians and team and the personal scarifies made have now achieved that important goal."

Related
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

1 in 5 severely ill COVID-19 patients have this in common

About 20% of the most severely ill coronavirus patients in England are unvaccinated and pregnant, according to England’s National Health Service. “Since July, one in five covid patients receiving treatment through a special lung-bypass machine were expectant mums who have not had their first jab,” the health service said in a statement.
WORLD
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sajid Javid
International Business Times

Woman Gets COVID-19 Despite Receiving 4 Vaccine Shots Of AstraZeneca And Pfizer

A Taiwanese woman in her 40s has tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated with two vaccine brands. A woman, whose name was not released by the Taiwanese government, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 2 despite being fully vaccinated. The woman had received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and two doses of Pfizer vaccine between April and September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Herd Immunity In UK: New Data Is Out

The discussions about the immunity following Covid 19 continue, and the debate whether natural immunity is better than the one given by the vaccines is also under the spotlight for a really long time now. The Wall Street Journal notes that the UK was basically an experiment that has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Novavax coronavirus vaccine simple and a likely pandemic game-changer

A protein-based vaccine platform used for decades to guard against hepatitis and shingles could be a pandemic game changer. Novavax is preparing to seek approval of their protein-based vaccine for COVID-19. And, in a user-friendly development, it comes with no major side effects. That means no headaches, fevers, nausea or...
BOSTON, MA
uticaphoenix.net

Pfizer says effectiveness of COVID antiviral pill is ‘beyond our

A pill to treat COVID-19 from Pfizer significantly cut the risk of hospitalization and death in a clinical trial, the company has announced. Pfizer said Friday its pill to treat COVID-19, Paxlovid, in a clinical trial was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent when it was given within three days of the onset of symptoms, The New York Times reports. The trial consisted of participants “who are at high risk of progressing to severe illness,” Pfizer said, and there were no deaths among the group treated with Paxlovid compared to 10 deaths in the placebo group, per ABC News.
INDUSTRY
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
The Independent

Biden hails new Pfizer pill to treat Covid patients but stresses importance of avoiding infection

President Biden hailed a new pill from Pfizer that has proven highly effective at treating Covid-19, but emphasised that the best way to avoid the virus is through vaccination.“Last night, we received promising news about another potent, potential Covid treatment: a pill, a pill developed by Pfizer that may dramatically reduce the risk of being hospitalised or dying when taken shortly after infection,” the president said in a national address on Friday. “We have already secured millions of doses, and the therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of Covid.”Clinical trials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thefocus.news

How much does Merck's covid-19 pill cost? UK approves first antiviral drug

The first antiviral pill designed to treat symptomatic covid-19 cases has been approved by the UK medicines regulator. Britain has granted conditional authorisation to the treatment supplied by US drug company Merck, according to Associated Press. Here we explore molnupiravir, the first antiviral medication for coronavirus, which will be given...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Ministers warned imposing Covid vaccinations on NHS staff could trigger safety crisis

Minsters could trigger a workforce exodus in the health service by imposing mandatory vaccinations on NHS staff, health bosses have warned.Health secretary Sajid Javid said last week he is “leaning towards” making a Covid jab a condition of employment for NHS staff after a similar measure was brought in for staff working in care homes.Around 100,000 staff in the health service are yet to have a Covid vaccination and an announcement by ministers could come within days. The NHS in the UK employs about 1.4 million full-time staff and hospitals are already in the grip of an NHS workforce crisis.NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Overton County News

First COVID-19 pill now under review

U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. on Friday, Oct. 1, said it would seek authorization for the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, after a clinical trial showed it cut the risk of hospitalization or death in half when given to high-risk people during infection. The drug, known as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
