Area Calendar, Nov. 5-6

 5 days ago

Friday, November 5 College Women's Volleyball Barton at Converse,...

Rams want to compete for the top

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville’s boys basketball team had some pivotal wins last year, but couldn’t make it... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROLESVILLE, NC
Wilson Prep to host Hoop State Showcase in January

Since its inception in 2018, the Hoop State Network has become a go-to resource for high school and ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
BARTON ROUNDUP: Lady Bulldogs ousted by NGU on PKs

TIGERVILLE, S.C. – While Saturday's outcome technically wasn't a loss for Barton College, the season... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS
Patriot finishes runner-up at state meet

KERNERSVILLE — Franklin Academy’s Emily Myers placed second in the 2A state championship cross-count... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Firebirds’ season ends with NCHSAA disqualification

The best boys soccer season in Southern Nash High history came to an ignominious ending Sunday when ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SOCCER
Cougars looking to build foundation

WAKE FOREST — Wake Forest’s boys basketball team opened up last season with three straight losses an... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Wilson Prep runs by Henderson Collegiate in opener

The Tigers were rocking and so was “The Tigers Den” as the Wilson Prep varsity boys basketball team ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
Cougars shut down by Crusaders

CARY — Wake Forest’s boys soccer team could not find a way to score a goal in its 3-0 loss at Cardin... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Lady Tigers take off in opening romp

For a team that didn’t win a game last season, the Wilson Prep varsity girls basketball was eager to... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
Falls Lake soccer advances in playoffs

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy’s soccer program took one step closer to the 1A championship with a 2... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CREEDMOOR, NC
Wells helps Firebirds on soccer pitch, baseball field

Mason Wells plays soccer for the Firebirds at Southern Nash High School and is The Enterprise’s Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. Wells plays defense on the varsity boys soccer team. He also plays second base and shortstop on the school’s baseball team. Wells was credited with...
SOCCER
Coach K wins Garden finale as Duke tops Kentucky 79-71

NEW YORK — Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour started with a win thanks to his latest group of stellar ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
KENTUCKY STATE

