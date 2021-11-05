Area Calendar, Nov. 5-6

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville’s boys basketball team had some pivotal wins last year, but couldn’t make it... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Since its inception in 2018, the Hoop State Network has become a go-to resource for high school and ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
TIGERVILLE, S.C. – While Saturday's outcome technically wasn't a loss for Barton College, the season... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
KERNERSVILLE — Franklin Academy’s Emily Myers placed second in the 2A state championship cross-count... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The best boys soccer season in Southern Nash High history came to an ignominious ending Sunday when ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST — Wake Forest’s boys basketball team opened up last season with three straight losses an... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Tigers were rocking and so was “The Tigers Den” as the Wilson Prep varsity boys basketball team ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CARY — Wake Forest’s boys soccer team could not find a way to score a goal in its 3-0 loss at Cardin... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
For a team that didn’t win a game last season, the Wilson Prep varsity girls basketball was eager to... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy’s soccer program took one step closer to the 1A championship with a 2... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Mason Wells plays soccer for the Firebirds at Southern Nash High School and is The Enterprise’s Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. Wells plays defense on the varsity boys soccer team. He also plays second base and shortstop on the school’s baseball team. Wells was credited with...
NEW YORK — Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour started with a win thanks to his latest group of stellar ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0