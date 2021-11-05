CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some W. MI hospitals nearing bed capacity once again

By Dana Whyte
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several hospitals in West Michigan are nearing bed capacity one again due to COVID-19 with at least two above 90 percent.

State data is released every Monday. Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids is at 98 percent capacity, followed by Spectrum Butterworth Hospital at 93 percent.

University of Michigan Health West in Wyoming is close behind with 87 percent occupancy. Mercy Health St. Mary’s in Grand Rapids is at 68 percent occupancy.

Moving outside of the Grand Rapids area, Bronson Methodist in Kalamazoo is sitting at an 81 percent bed occupancy. Their Battle Creek campus has 68 percent, the same as Mercy Health’s Mercy campus in Muskegon.

According to state data, there are 16 hospitals with a bed occupancy above 90 percent.

Health officials have said that a majority of the COVID-19 patients they are seeing come in are unvaccinated.

