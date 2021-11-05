CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Young protesters have given up school due to climate urgency, says activist

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Muani_0cnS77Bg00

A number of young people have become “full-time activists” against climate change, giving up education and work, due to the urgency of the crisis, one of the leading protesters has said.

Evelyn Acham a Ugandan activist with the Rise Up movement in Africa, said the issue had spurred young people to abandon other parts of their lives to focus on pushing for action.

Ms Acham was speaking ahead of tens of thousands of young people taking to the streets of Glasgow in a bid to pressure world leaders to ensure firm action is taken as a result of Cop26

Another activist, American Sophia Kianni, also said “not much” has been done at previous Cop meetings before the one ongoing in Glasgow, but said there should be “cautious optimism” for a positive outcome that pledges to keep the rise in global temperatures below 1.5C.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Ms Acham said: “The young people going out there to march gives us hope.

“The future belongs to those young people, because they still have a lot of time, they haven’t achieved a lot, but the older generation have already achieved so much and (climate change) probably won’t be so much their problem.

“But young people still have work to do, they still have school to do, they have a future to build, so this is our concern.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11749H_0cnS77Bg00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

She added: “So many young people have given up school to become full-time activists, some have given up work, some have given up going for a masters degree, just because they’re seeing the urgency of this.

“To the young people, this is very urgent, because we need to settle down and do other things, we need to go back to school, we need to focus on the future.”

Ms Acham added that young people continued to take to the streets across the world because “we do not have a choice”.

Ms Kianni, who is a member of the UN Secretary General’s climate change advisory panel, said young people’s voices have historically been excluded from high level discussions on the climate.

“We don’t have tangible decision-making powers and we’re not built into this spaces the way that we should be,” she said.

“I’m hopeful because of people like you, Evelyn – I’m hopeful because of the people on the streets who are going out and striking and making sure our voices are heard. But as far as the processes inside the building go, I’m not too sure yet.

“I think at the end of these two weeks we’ll see whether or not any progress has been made, but time after time we’ve seen at Cop that not much has been done, and so I think we should have cautious optimism, but we shouldn’t be overly optimistic.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate change activists at London protest

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists as she joined a protest in London. The teenage activist met campaigners outside the Standard Chartered headquarters as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels. Ms Thunberg led the protest with chants of “We are...
PROTESTS
newschain

Sturgeon to address young climate activists ahead of Cop26

Nicola Sturgeon will address young climate activists from around the world ahead of the Cop26 summit. The First Minister will speak to 400 delegates at the launch of the 16th UN Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY) in Glasgow on Thursday. The COY takes place before the annual UN climate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Change#Ugandan#American#Bbc Radio Scotland#Good Morning Scotland
Marietta Daily Journal

Activists arrive in Glasgow as protests kick off ahead of climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland — Pilgrimage groups are set to march through Glasgow as protests ramp up ahead of the international COP26 climate conference. Thousands of activists are heading to Scotland's largest city this weekend to make their climate change concerns known to the world leaders who will be around the negotiating table.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ask an Insulate Britain activist anything about the climate group’s protests

Insulate Britain, the environmental activist group, has gathered attention over recent months following a series of high-profile protests blocking major roads.The group has become infamous for its “campaign of civil resistance”, which has seen its members blockade busy roads in and around the capital, from the M25 to Old Street roundabout, the Blackwall Tunnel and Wandsworth Bridge, to draw attention to perceived inaction and insincerity on green issues from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.The group has also not been deterred by court injunctions requested by transport secretary Grant Shapps that would prosecute any protestors blocking the M25.Although the group wasn’t deterred they...
PROTESTS
BBC

COP26: Scotland's young climate change activists in pictures

Thousands of activists and campaigners have converged on Glasgow this week as the COP26 climate change summit takes place. Over the past year, Glasgow photographer Andrew Cawley has taken portraits of 26 Scottish environmental activists and has been posting the images, along with some of their views, on his Instagram account @acawleyphoto.
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Meet the Young Activist Suing the UK Government Over Climate Change

Daze Aghaji, a 21-year-old climate justice activist from London, is one of two plaintiffs suing the UK government for failing to take adequate measures to tackle the climate crisis. Along with Peter Garforth, 77, from Skipsea, east Yorkshire, Aghaji claims that the government has failed to meet its last two carbon budgets – a capped amount of carbon emitted over a five-year period – creating a wide gap between climate policy and the reality of the country’s emissions.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
101 WIXX

Young activists to take spotlight for a day at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Activists will take over the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Friday, capping off a week of dizzying government speeches and pledges with a student march, youth-led presentations, and a giant iceberg shipped from Greenland to Glasgow’s River Clyde to dramatize the plight of the Arctic.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Thousands of young climate protesters march through Glasgow

Actress Emma Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, says she has hidden books about climate activism around Glasgow. She says the COP Book Fairies initiative will see some 300 books hidden nationwide for people to find and get their hands on. Watson previously linked...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak confronted by young climate activists at Cop26

Rishi Sunak was confronted by young climate activists as he made his way to a photo call at Cop26. Footage shared on social media by Fatima-Zahra Ibrahim, the co-founder and co-director of Green New Deal Rising, shows the chancellor being asked why he is “giving tax breaks to fossil fuel companies”.
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

Obama appeals to young activists to stay in climate fight

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — At 19, Glasgow college student Ross Hamilton doesn't think highly of world leaders — “they chat a lot of” nonsense — or expect them to accomplish anything on a problem he cares deeply about, climate change. But there is one former world leader Hamilton trusts, at...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

COP26: Climate activists to target 10 UK airports this weekend to protest expansion

Climate activists will target 10 UK airports this weekend to protest proposed expansion.Campaigners are planning to protest at Bristol, Doncaster-Sheffield, Gatwick, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, London-City, Luton, Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton airports from 11am on Saturday.The action has been organised by Stay Grounded – a global network of more than 160 member organisations promoting alternatives to aviation to address climate change – as part of the COP26 Coalition Global Action Days, and is calling for the halt of airport expansion and for an end to the “greenwashing” of aviation.Recommendations from the government advisory body the Climate Change Committee (CCC) stipulate that there...
ADVOCACY
newschain

Youth climate activists stage overnight protest at Science Museum

Young climate activists who slept overnight in London’s Science Museum have said they will be approaching the first visitors of the day to tell them about the establishment’s sponsorship deals with fossil fuel companies. Around 30 members of the UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN London) camped in the museum’s lobby...
PROTESTS
newhavenarts.org

Young Artist-Activists Cast A Spell For Climate Safety

Members of the rally. Adrian Huq Photos. Eerie music played as two dozen people made their way to the corner of Grove and Ashum Streets. Crisp leaves crackled beneath feet as attendees gathered at the edge of the Jean Pope Memorial Park. Behind them stood an ominous, gated-in brick building—the Yale Central Power Plant.
NEW HAVEN, CT
AFP

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help as his country slips beneath rising oceans. The camera then pulls out to reveal Kofe standing up to his thighs in the water off Tuvalu's coast.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Activists from London climate protest start march to Trafalgar Square

Thousands of climate protesters have taken to London in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis amid Cop26. The march started at 12.45pm and descended on Trafalgar Square two hours later. The demonstrations came as dozens of governments detailed their plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

How Māori knowledge could help New Zealanders turn their concern for the environment into action

As world leaders continue negotiations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, several agreements reached so far have acknowledged the connection between climate change and the global loss of biodiversity. Half a world away, we might feel somewhat smug. Almost a third of Aotearoa New Zealand is protected as conservation land, but we nevertheless have the highest number of threatened species worldwide, with 79% of birds, bats, reptiles and frogs at risk of or threatened with extinction. The threat to wildlife is entirely due to human impacts, including the introduction of mammal predators and land-use practices that threaten Indigenous biodiversity. Despite more...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy