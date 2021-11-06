CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Cold mornings, Lots of sunshine for the next three days | Central AL Forecast

By Griffin Hardy
CBS42.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor tonight, expect to see a clear sky and another cold evening. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset into the 40s, and we’ll wake up to upper 30s across much of the area tomorrow morning. Calm winds, no chance of rain overnight. For tomorrow, we have another beautiful fall...

www.cbs42.com

