CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Column: Today’s ‘civil war’ is an attack on the rule of law

By James E. Garcia
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 5 days ago

There is a civil war underway in America.

It’s not the same sort of war we fought more than 150 years ago, when Americans took sides on whether slavery was good or evil, donned blue and gray uniforms, then  slaughtered each other on the battlefield.

This is a war that’s happening in slow-motion, a largely low-intensity conflict in which one side is guided not by a concerted military strategy but a Civil War-era mentality that asserts that only white people — preferably white men — have a right to determine our country’s destiny.

It’s an anachronistic view I thought we’d begun to leave behind nearly 60 years ago with the passage of the Civil Rights Act, the federal legislation that ordered (but obviously did not achieve) an end to racial discrimination in America.

Susan J. Demas: We have to want to save democracy as much as the far-right wants to destroy it

This is a war where a woman named Heather Heyer was murdered in the streets of Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 by a white supremacist who rammed his car into a crowd of peaceful anti-racist protesters.

The night before, a group of neo-Nazi protesters, who then-President Trump later described as “very fine people,” had marched through the streets of Charlottsville chanting, “Jews will not replace us.”

The man who killed Heyer was convicted of first-degree murder. This week, a separate civil trial began for racist extremists who prosecutors say conspired to wage violence against Blacks, Jews and other people of color that weekend in Charlottesville.

This is a war where a white man drove a van to Pittsburgh in 2018 and opened fire, killing 11 people who had gathered for prayer in a neighborhood synagogue. The incident was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

This is a war where a white man in 2019 drove a pickup from a Dallas suburb to El Paso and shot and killed 22 people. Almost all of them were brown, almost all of them of Mexican or Mexican-American origin. They were killed because he considered them “invaders,” instead of what they were — ordinary people with jobs and families shopping at a local Wal-Mart.

This is a war where a white man drove around Atlanta in March and perpetrated a killing spree that left eight people dead , including six people of Asian descent. The Atlanta killings are among thousands of hate crimes recorded over the past year and a half since Trump began erroneously blaming Asian Americans and Asian immigrants for the spread of COVID-19.

This is a war where police officers, almost always white, have been killing unarmed Black and Brown people — especially Black men — in a decades-long wave of violence that’s laid bare the institutional racism that pervades so many of our country’s law enforcement agencies.

Most of us have come to know their names : George Floyd, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Elijah McClain, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Dion Johnson, Antonio Arce and so many others.

And names keep getting added to the list.

This week, three white men are going on trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man who was shot and killed while jogging through a white neighborhood. In this case, the defendants weren’t cops, but claimed they were making a citizen’s arrest under a Civil War-era Georgia law that Cornell University criminal law expert Joseph Margulies described to National Public Radio as “basically a catching-fleeing-slave law.”

The thing about today’s civil war is that virtually all of the threats, violence and killings are being perpetrated by one side.

It’s the same side that mounted the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 when a mob of Trump supporters intent on overthrowing the government tried to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election because of Trump’s false claims of mass election fraud.

It’s the same side that’s behind a growing wave of violent threats against election officials across the country who disagree with unsubstantiated claims that President Trump won last year’s election.

The targets of those threats include Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs , who told a U.S.  Senate Committee recently about a woman who left a voicemail in which she said, “I am a hunter — and I think you should be hunted. You will never be safe in Arizona again.”

It’s the same side that’s threatening school officials nationwide in opposition to the masking rules meant not to infringe on people’s liberty but to save the lives of children — and their families — by stemming the spread of the deadliest pandemic in over a century.

The proper response to this escalating one-sided civil war and its mounting threats of violence is not a wave of counter-violence, but an adherence to the rule of law.

Despite today’s disturbing trends, I still believe the great majority of Americans trust that we can resolve our differences without having to resort to violence in the streets.

But it’s time for the country’s elected leaders and our justice system writ-large to stand up to those whose real objective is not the preservation of freedom, but an attempt to quash the constitutionally established rights so many in our history have fought to preserve, including the right to be treated equally no matter our religion, origin or the color of our skin.

Today’s war is one in which our faith in a fair and just society, and, yes, our civility, must win out if we expect to avoid the unimaginable alternative, America as a 21st Century battlefield.

This column first ran in the Advance ‘s sister outlet, the Arizona Mirror. Read it here.

The post Column: Today’s ‘civil war’ is an attack on the rule of law appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: We have to want to save democracy as much as the far-right wants to destroy it

I spent several years covering local school boards in small communities around Michigan, where the biggest issue was funding (it was during the Great Recession, but the need remains) and mundane matters like bids for school lunch vendors and repaving the faculty parking lot. Occasionally, there would be a citizen outburst about something wackily unrelated […] The post Susan J. Demas: We have to want to save democracy as much as the far-right wants to destroy it appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POLITICS
Michigan Advance

Column: Code red for American democracy

For all the uproar among Democrats over restrictive voting laws passed by Republican legislatures in 17 states, Democrats have only recently awakened to the more dangerous threat to American democracy posed by Republican moves to take partisan control of counting votes and even overturn the popular vote in future elections. For months, Democrats in Congress […] The post Column: Code red for American democracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ELECTIONS
Michigan Advance

‘A celebratory movement’: Detroiters advocate for reparations ballot proposal

When Todd Perkins thinks of reparations for systemic racial discrimination in Detroit, he dreams not just of atonement, but of hope.  The Detroit attorney, who has long been pushing for reparations in the city where he grew up, dreams of a chance to finally acknowledge the pain that runs deep amidst institutional racism, from housing […] The post ‘A celebratory movement’: Detroiters advocate for reparations ballot proposal appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Mulls FBI Bid to Block Muslim Civil Rights Suit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to block religious discrimination claims brought by three Muslim men from California who accused the FBI of illegally conducting surveillance on them following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The justices heard about two hours of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
leader-call.com

COLUMN: We won a battle not the war

Tuesday’s election results in Virginia, New Jersey and Minneapolis should give us all hope that the majority of the country is not going to simply roll over and succumb to communism. It was a clear rejection of the Democrats’ extremist agenda that includes teaching racism in our schools, defunding the police, putting criminals ahead of victims, putting illegal immigrants ahead of working-class Americans, out-of-control spending on progressive nonsense such as the New Green Deal, massive tax increases, weaponizing the CIA, FBI and IRS against the American public, demonizing and criminalizing any- one who voted for President Trump and taking away our freedoms through the use of government mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Katie Hobbs
Culpeper Star Exponent

Monument to Civil War's Black soldiers unveiled in Culpeper

Re-enactors Yvette Blake and Leon Vaughan, of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company B, watch a historical marker being unveiled during Saturday’s dedication of the Maddensville Historic Site in Culpeper County. Next to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lignum, three markers and a granite monument honor the church, Culpeper’s Madden family, and United States Colored Troops who were captured and executed nearby by 9th Virginia Cavalry troopers on May 8, 1864, during the Civil War’s Overland Campaign. The event culminated years of work by The Freedom Foundation of Virginia, the Piedmont Environmental Council and Civil War Trails. Read the story in Wednesday’s Star-Exponent.
CULPEPER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#Hate Crime#Pittsburgh#Americans#Neo Nazi#Jews#Mexican American
yourvalley.net

Houston: Hypocrisy, fantasy rule today’s conservatives

Neil Barwick asks why liberals have the advantage over conservatives when it comes to politics. Perhaps the answer is the same as why they also hold the advantage when it comes to how deeply they believe in the fantasy of religion. At the same time, he characterizes liberals as “illogical.”...
RELIGION
Michigan Advance

Enviro, social justice activists rally in metro Detroit for Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan

Environmental advocates and community justice groups held rallies in Detroit and Warren on Monday to urge passage of the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act, a measure that addresses climate change, immigration reform, education funding, rising health care costs and other measures. “Government is about people,” said U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) during […] The post Enviro, social justice activists rally in metro Detroit for Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Column: Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans

The narrative about a stolen election is completely fabricated. None of it is true. None of it happened. None of it, not in Arizona, not in Georgia, not in Michigan, not anywhere, none of it. All “evidence” offered to support that narrative is likewise a mirage; it vanishes completely upon closer inspection. It’s just a […] The post Column: Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Supreme Court mulls religion on death row

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - God's ways are often mysterious, and so Jan Trujillo doesn't spend much time wondering why she and other members of Second Baptist Church were called to minister to the men of Texas's death row. "We could do something different. Yeah, of course we could," she said...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Joy 107.1

When It Comes to Immigration, Conventional Wisdom Is Wrong

If not for the crisis facing Haitians at the border, many people would still question me when I say that immigration is indeed a Black issue. While Haiti is fresh in our psyche, it would be detrimental to Haitian asylum seekers to neglect to see the broader scope of challenges facing diverse populations of Black immigrants. As much as Haitian migrants want relief, they understand the impact of America’s immigration crisis on fellow Black immigrants at and within the border.
DEL RIO, TX
abc23.com

Blair County Civil War Walk

Thing to do Friday evening, why not check out a civil war walking tour of Altoona Local? His story is partnering with Gerard Frederick to lead two walking tours by Lantern featuring Elton, his deep connection with the Civil War. Here’s Frederick with a sample of what you’ll experience. “A...
POLITICS
Michigan Advance

Rep. Bolden details great-grandfather’s lynching during ‘critical race theory’ debate

Republicans in the state House passed a bill Tuesday that would prohibit schools from teaching any curriculum that includes the “promotion of any form of race or gender stereotyping or anything that could be understood as implicit race or gender stereotyping.” Democrats oppose the bill, saying that it “whitewashes” American history. But Democrats refused to […] The post Rep. Bolden details great-grandfather’s lynching during ‘critical race theory’ debate appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

747
Followers
773
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy