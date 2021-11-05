3Cloud Acquires Leading Data and Analytics Consulting Firm CCG Analytics

We have witnessed a surreal growth in experience management solutions in the last 2-3 years, largely hoisted on the foundations of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Analytics, and Automation techniques. A large number of organizations now fully understand the role of managing experiences for their brand, customers, employees, and products. Identifying and delivering hyper-personalized customer Experience management (CX) remains the top commitment for most businesses, successful companies go beyond this. They plan and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product and brand experiences. All these experiences can be clubbed under one umbrella word – Total Experience Management or TXM. When you have so much to do with total experience management at various departmental and corporate levels, it’s best to leverage tailor-made solutions from a company that is known to integrate all these into one.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 HOURS AGO