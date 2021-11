LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez completed his busiest run Saturday night since he attained star status in the boxing business nearly a decade ago. His 11th-round knockout of Caleb Plant was Alvarez’s fourth fight in less than 11 months, a highly unusual rate of activity for an elite-level boxer who makes enormous purses. Now that he has completed his mission by becoming boxing’s first undisputed super middleweight champion, though, Alvarez will take a lengthier break before he fights for the first time in 2022.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO