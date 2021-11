For when you need a meatless main that even the most carnivorous will enjoy, I've got you with this pie. The secret is in the flavor-rich filling: Meaty mushrooms meld with mellow miso and savory herbs, then splash around with a bit of white wine and vegetable stock or unsweetened oat milk (dealer's choice, depending on whether you're looking for super-savory or creamy-cozy). The whole thing's then capped off with a sheet of slightly rolled puff pastry—if you're plant-based, make sure you look out for a vegan type like Pepperidge Farm's frozen puff—and baked till crispy on the top and richly stewy on the bottom.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO