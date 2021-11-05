CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Nucleus Research’s 2021 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix Identifies Domo, Infor, Looker, Oracle, Sisense, and Tableau as Leaders

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Leading vendors of analytics are paving the way for investments and adoption of their technologies by streamlining the delivery and integration of data within third-party web experiences and applications, according to a new report out from Nucleus Research. The annual assessment of analytics technology from Nucleus Research, the leading...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Wazoku Integrates With Microsoft Teams to Enhance Enterprise Innovation

Innovation scale-up Wazoku has announced a new integration with collaboration platform Microsoft Teams, which will see Wazoku embedded within Teams to make innovation part of day-to-day working patterns. Microsoft Teams has approximately 250 million monthly active global users, a rapid growth in part fuelled by the switch to remote working...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Human Insights-driven CX Platform UserTesting Announces IPO

Leading SF-based SaaS platform UserTesting has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) of 14,169,407 shares of common stock. UserTesting is offering 10,000,000 shares and certain selling stockholders are offering 4,169,407 shares. In addition, UserTesting intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,125,411 shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 to $17.00 per share. UserTesting has been approved to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “USER”.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Seoul-based Edtech Startup Mathpresso Secures Strategic Investment from Google

Seoul-based edtech startup Mathpresso announced that it has received an investment from Google. Mathpresso operates its flagship app ‘QANDA’, an AI-powered mobile learning platform for K-12 students. By recognizing text and mathematical formulas in a photo with optical character recognition (OCR) technology, QANDA provides detailed solutions and personalized learning content catered to each user’s level. Since its launch, the app has accumulated over 45 million registered users and 3 billion education data. With the goal of becoming a global ecosystem of all educational resources, Mathpresso launched additional features on QANDA earlier this year, including the Premium subscription model that offers byte-sized video lectures and the Community feature that enhances collaborative learning.
WORLD
aithority.com

AI-driven Analytics Key to Usher into the Future of Total Experience Management (TXM)

We have witnessed a surreal growth in experience management solutions in the last 2-3 years, largely hoisted on the foundations of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Analytics, and Automation techniques. A large number of organizations now fully understand the role of managing experiences for their brand, customers, employees, and products. Identifying and delivering hyper-personalized customer Experience management (CX) remains the top commitment for most businesses, successful companies go beyond this. They plan and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product and brand experiences. All these experiences can be clubbed under one umbrella word – Total Experience Management or TXM. When you have so much to do with total experience management at various departmental and corporate levels, it’s best to leverage tailor-made solutions from a company that is known to integrate all these into one.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embedded Analytics#Data Analytics#Nucleus Research#Tableau#Domo Infor Looker
aithority.com

Is AI Landscape Creating More Problems Than Solutions? It Depends on Attitude

For better or worse, artificial intelligence (AI) is often portrayed as a transcendent solution with the capacity to magically address any business problem. Hyped up AI media coverage has many an executive inadvertently adopting this perspective, seeding the idea that they can reap the benefits of this technology right off the bat —improving their companies’ bottom lines and increasing shareholder value on Day 1 … but when expectation and reality are out of kilter, AI has the potential to generate more problems than solutions.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

ALYI Announces $100 Million Cryptocurrency Backed EV Ecosystem CEO Video Presentation

Alternet Systems, Inc. and Revolt Token announced a video discussion conducted by ALYI CEO Randell Torno and RVLT CEO Henryk Dabrowski detailing the status and future of the ALYI Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem backed by Revolt Token (RVLT). ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Ironclad Partners with Google Cloud AI to Unlock Contract Data

Ironclad, the leading digital contracting company, announced it has teamed up with Google Cloud to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to digital contracting. As a contracting solution partner for Google Cloud’s Contract DocAI, Ironclad is launching a new feature, Smart Import, that will help customers unlock the valuable data in their existing contracts.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

CYTRIO Simplifies CCPA Compliance with All-in-one Data Privacy Rights Management Solution

CYTRIO answers mid-market companies’ call for simple, cost-effective, and automated data privacy rights management to address CCPA, CPRA, and growing list of privacy regulations. CYTRIO, a data privacy compliance company, released its cloud-native privacy rights management automation solution to help mid-market companies cost-effectively navigate and comply with the growing list...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oracle
aithority.com

Four Out of Five Cybersecurity Leaders Now Use Microsegmentation to Protect Corporate Networks: Byos Report

Survey reveals the confidence that cybersecurity professionals place in microsegmentation to help achieve Zero Trust network security for their organizations. In the era of remote employees and an ever expanding variety of connected devices, network security is becoming increasingly complex. To compensate, cybersecurity professionals have expanded their programs to go beyond traditional perimeter-based security and include microsegmentation. In fact, four out of five cybersecurity leaders now employ microsegmentation in addition to traditional perimeter-based security for their corporate networks. That’s according to a survey published by Byos , the startup bringing edge microsegmentation solutions to the market.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Quisitive Announces Creation of a Premier, Global Microsoft Digital Transformation and Cloud-Based Solutions Leader with Acquisition of Catapult Systems

Quisitive’s Cloud Solutions Capabilities Further Bolstered by Catapult’s Robust IT Services Business and Relationship with Microsoft. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider and Payment Solutions Provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership units of Austin, Texas-based Catapult Systems, LLC , a Microsoft-focused digital solutions and services provider, for US$51.5 million in cash.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Lucata Launches Next Generation Computing Platform That Shatters the Performance Limits of Conventional Computers for Graph Analytics

Lucata, provider of a next generation server platform for accelerating and scaling graph analytics, AI and machine learning (ML), announced it has launched the Lucata Pathfinder server and a customized version of GraphBLAS for the Lucata platform. Performance benchmarks demonstrate the unmatched performance and scalability improvements of the Lucata platform, which enables users to run faster analytics on larger graphs than is possible with conventional computing technologies. The Lucata platform affordably fills the gap between the performance and scalability of conventional servers and the capabilities of supercomputers for Big Data graph analytics. A single rack of Pathfinder chassis provides the same full Breadth-First Search (BFS) performance as over 1,000 Intel® Xeon® processors, while using 1/10th the power of a comparable Xeon-based system.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Thai Operator Adds 3.7m Digital Service Subscribers Keeping Fraud at Bay in Partnership With Upstream

Thailand-based mobile operator dtac has reported a dramatic increase of 3.7 million new digital services subscriptions in 12 months, in line with its strategy to capture growth in data services. dtac, Thailand’s third-largest operator, engaged mobile automation leader Upstream both to extend its digital services portfolio, and to actively market the new offerings, as the operator looked to increase digital revenues and improve its competitive position in the Thai market, prioritizing secure, fraud-free transactions.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Zscaler Extends Fast, Seamless Digital Experience Monitoring to Unified Collaboration Applications

Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, enhanced Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) with new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) application monitoring and digital workflow service integrations to automatically pinpoint and quickly remediate performance issues for improved employee collaboration and productivity. Delivered as an integrated service on Zscaler’s cloud-native Zero Trust Exchange, ZDX provides unified visibility into user, connection and cloud app telemetry data to isolate and resolve user experience issues. The new integrations now enable security, networking, and help desk teams to work together to efficiently triage Microsoft Teams and Zoom quality issues, decrease resolution times, and optimize employee productivity.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Immutable Holdings Strengthens Commitment To HBAR Ecosystem With Acquisition Of MyHBARWallet.com

Immutable Holdings Inc., a British Columbia corporation, announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of MyHBARWallet.com from LaunchBadge, LLC, a software engineering firm based in Citrus Heights, California. MyHBARWallet.com hosts an open-source, browser-based wallet for HBAR on the Hedera Hashgraph network. Under the terms...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company Expands Smart Science Diagnostics Platform with Acquisition of MUSE Microscopy Inc.

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc., a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes, announced its acquisition of MUSE Microscopy, a high-value intellectual property portfolio developed jointly at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and University of California, Davis. MUSE (Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation) Microscopy is the leading histology-free digital microscope providing the most significant advances in the industry in over 100 years. With this strategic acquisition, PHDC’s MUSE platform will be the foundation that supports the Company’s future development of imaging-based diagnostics.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Broadcom Announces Industry’s First 100G/lane Optical PAM-4 DSP PHYs with Integrated TIA and Laser Driver

Monolithic highly integrated 400G and 800G PAM-4 DSP PHYs deliver best-in-class power dissipation. Broadcom Inc. announced its 100G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY families with integrated transimpedance amplifier and laser driver, the Jesko BCM8741x and Gemera BCM8781x, optimized for 400G DR4/FR4 and 800G DR8/2xFR4 module applications, respectively. Built on Broadcom’s proven 112G PAM-4 DSP platforms, these highly integrated DSP PHYs provide superior performance with lower power enabling 7W 400G DR4/FR4 and sub 14W 800G DR8/2xFR4 optical modules.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Imply Introduces Project Shapeshift, the Next Step in the Evolution of the Druid Experience

Game changing project to make it dramatically easier for developers to build transformational modern analytics applications. Imply, founded by the original creators of Apache Druid, unveils Project Shapeshift, which will offer developers and organizations a next level Druid experience that reimagines the process of building modern analytics applications. A series of game changing capabilities will be released throughout the next year to transform the Druid experience to fit a cloud-native, developer-centric world.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in the First IDC MarketScape Evaluation for RPA

Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced that it has been named a Leader in the first-ever IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Robotic Process Automation Software 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment report. The IDC MarketScape for RPA evaluated 12 companies against 10 evaluation criteria categories, including RPA capabilities, innovation...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Query.AI Doubles Down on Customer Centricity to Meet Rapidly Accelerating Market Demand for Security Investigations Platform

With its customers already realizing significant efficiencies in cybersecurity investigation and response, Query.AI, the provider of the market’s only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, announced the expansion of its executive team with the addition of Ron Schnackenberg to lead its customer success organization. A cybersecurity industry veteran with a passion for maximizing customers’ return on investment in software-as-a-service (SaaS), Schnackenberg is responsible for ensuring that customers gain maximum value from the Query.AI security investigations platform from implementation throughout their entire relationship with the company.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Cloudian Adds New Management and Security Features to HyperIQ Observability and Analytics Solution

Enhancements Include Cross-Region Replication Monitoring, Federated Management and Ransomware Protection. Cloudian announced new features in its HyperIQ observability and analytics solution, addressing the challenge of managing modern storage infrastructures that are increasingly distributed across geographically dispersed data centers. Introduced last year, HyperIQ gives enterprises and service providers a unified management view of their entire Cloudian storage infrastructure, encompassing interconnected users, applications, network connections and storage devices. It provides intelligent monitoring, advanced analytics and health checks that enable predictive maintenance, enhanced security and resource optimization. As a result, customers can reduce mean time to repair, increase availability and accelerate new deployments, thereby saving operational costs and making it easier to adapt to workload demands.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy