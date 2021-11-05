What’d I Miss?: The fraught practice of friend suggestions

Dear Amy: During the height of the pandemic last year, each of my (divorced) parents died suddenly, two months apart. As a result, I was left with two difficult estates to wade through on my own. My childhood girlfriend has only seen me once in seven-and-a-half months, even though she...
Dear Amy: When I was a young woman of 20 and returned home for a visit after basic training in the military, my father had too much to drink one night. He asked me to sit beside him after my mom went to bed. It didn’t feel quite right, but...
My parents are extremely careful with how they spend money and have always been big savers. They have in the past said that my sister and I will eventually get assets worth around £250,000 each. The trouble is that I desperately need that money now. They are still in their...
We often think of our cats as aloof, independent creatures who don’t need much attention — especially when compared to the more demanding needs of a dog. But that stereotype isn't necessarily true at all. Studies (and personal experiences) show cats often value our company more than we realize and need affection just as much as other animals.
My husband and I were both ordinary office workers, but my husband and I couldn’t cope with the mortgage and the cost of raising children after we got married. Under these circumstances, I have discussed with my husband: I hope that he can quit his job and start a business.
A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. My wife and I fell in love and got married. More often, it is my blessing to be able to marry my wife. Because most of the time, I only need to worry about how to make money, and my wife will not bother me too much with family matters.
Most of us want to share our life with a partner who is our best friend. But what if that best friend isn't a romantic partner? Why should that stand in that way of having what most people long for? The truth is: Finding an enduring kind of love is special, and something worth investing in, even if it's not romantic love. And for April Lexi Lee (aka @psychottie on Tikok), it's the kind of love shared between her and her best friend of 11 years.
I returned to the office this month, the first time since the pandemic, and my 6-year-old dog seems stressed. Since returning to work, he has knocked over the trash can and torn up a few pillows. He never did this before. I have heard people say that dogs are having...
Dolls are one of the most common toys kids play with around the world, but there are some kids who have never seen a doll that looks like them. Kids who have physical disabilities, birth defects or other unique features can't go to the store and see what makes them special in a doll on the shelf.
You know that saying, "You never get a second chance to make a first impression?" It's true enough, cliché as it may be. But whether we can make a good first impression isn't quite as within our control as we may think.
Comments / 0