Adams Returns From COVID-19 List

A day after all-pro wide receiver Davante Adams hit the reserve/COVID-19 list, another one of Aaron Rodgers’ targets could be out, as well. Allen Lazard went on the list Tuesday. Neither receiver will play for the Green Bay Packers, unless they can get two negative PCR tests in 24 hours, before the Thursday night matchup against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.
The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Davante Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, paving the way for him to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams missed last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals after entering COVID-19 protocols. The Packers are slated to be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers for at least this week after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
The Packers have activated WR Davante Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Adams confirmed to the media after practice that he will play against the Chiefs. Head coach Matt LaFleur would not say if the team will activate and play David Bakhtiari, but there's defenitely a chance the All-Pro left tackle could return to the lineup on Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was expectedly evasive when asked about the vaccination status of his unvaccinated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which will force him to miss the Packers’ Week 9 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there’s a pretty solid chance that you are not a very big fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In fact, for most Lions fans, Rodgers is right on the top of their most-hated list. But one Lions fan likes...
Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
