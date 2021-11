It's an ominous sign ahead of the holidays: coronavirus cases are again rising in the U.S. In some states, hospitals are already under siege with an influx of patients. Coronavirus cases are again on the rise in the U.S. Some hospitals in the West and the Upper Midwest are already dealing with a big influx of patients, and some experts worry it's the beginning of a nationwide surge. NPR's Will Stone joins us now with more information. Welcome back, Will.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO