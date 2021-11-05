CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 nations pledge to end deforestation by 2030. Environmentalists are skeptical

By Willem Marx
NPR
 5 days ago

At the U.N. clime conference, roughly 100 governments have signed a pledge to end deforestation by 2030. And in the U.K., efforts are already underway to reforest large parts of the country. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. At the climate summit in Glasgow, about 100 governments have signed a pledge to...

www.npr.org

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Climate justice or climate hypocrisy?

What do the leaders of the world do to combat climate change? They toss coins in a fountain for good luck. As strange as it sounds, that’s what the current ruling elite did before arriving at COP26 in Glasgow. Six years after the Paris Agreement, leaders gathered again on Oct....
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Short Wave

MADDIE SOFIA, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE... Hey. Emily Kwong here with Dan Charles, who covers climate for NPR. Hey, Dan. DAN CHARLES, BYLINE: Hi there, Emily. I am speaking to you from the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland... KWONG: Nice. CHARLES: ...Where the science of climate change...
MUSIC
Derrick

At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries were set to pledge Tuesday to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. But campaigners say they need to see the detail — such promises have been made, and broken, before.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

The Latest: UK says 100 nations back ending deforestation

GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain says it has gained the backing of more than 100 countries to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change. The U.K. government said Monday at this year's U.N. climate conference that it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
101 WIXX

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW (Reuters) – More than 100 global leaders late on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The joint statement at the COP26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
The Free Press - TFP

100 Nations Agree To Non-Binding Pact To End Deforestation By 2030

The U.S., China and more than 100 other nations signed onto a pact to end deforestation by 2030 at the ongoing United Nations climate summit, the U.K. announced. “Conserving our forests and other critical ecosystems is indispensable — an indispensable piece of keeping our climate goals within reach as well as many other key priorities that we have together: ensuring clean water, maintaining biodiversity, supporting rural and Indigenous communities, and reducing the risk of the spread of disease,” President Joe Biden remarked on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
HuffingtonPost

There Is No Reason To Trust Brazil’s Climate, Deforestation Pledges

During a speech Monday at the United Nations’ climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, President Joe Biden called on world nations to do their part to avert catastrophic planetary warming. “This is the challenge of our collective lifetimes, the existential threat to human existence as we know it, and every day...
ENVIRONMENT
The Free Press

Our View: Climate summit needs to produce real policies

Since at least the 1960s, scientists in the United States and elsewhere have been warning about how humans have changed the climate by burning fossil fuels. The warnings were rejected by many who either didn’t believe in the science or didn’t want to make the sacrifices that would be needed.
ENVIRONMENT
WNCY

EU VP meets Brazil’s Bolsonaro, welcomes pledge to end deforestation

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has shown new commitment to ending illegal deforestation in the Amazon and is aware it is a hurdle to improved ties with Europe, the Vice President of the European Union Josep Borrell said on Thursday. Borrell met briefly with Bolsonaro on the...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

What are the biggest Cop26 stumbling blocks?

The second week of Cop26 sees senior ministers from national governments arrive in Glasgow to nail down agreements after the splashy pledges made by world leaders in the opening days.The deals – riddled with caveats – promised to end deforestation, cut coal-fired power and reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane. Now ministers are guiding complex negotiations among 197 countries, and by Friday, close Cop26 watchers are highly optimistic that a “cover decision” will emerge.On Sunday a draft text was published and drew immediate criticism from environmental groups. Greenpeace described the document as “exceptionally weak” for failing to...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Can climate talk turn into climate action?

In the first week of COP26, the UN climate conference, world leaders took to the podium to talk about what their countries are going to do to fight climate change. They made big pledges, but protestors in the streets call their promises "greenwashing" and are calling for more action. Joining...
ENVIRONMENT

