TV Series

The serial killer Dexter returns to Showtime this weekend

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

www.npr.org

TheWrap

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Review: Michael C Hall’s Antihero Returns to Slay Again

Dexter Morgan has made a new life for himself in the snowy, rural upstate New York town of Iron Lake — and, well, it sure is a cozy existence for a former serial killer. Now going by the alias Jim Lindsay, he’s dating the police chief and working at the fish and game store. When we first re-meet him, he spends his days admiring, but not killing, a stunning white buck in the woods and his evenings ordering his usual at the local tavern and maybe participating in a bit of line-dancing.
TV SERIES
Winter is Coming

What time is Dexter on Showtime?

After years off the air, Dexter — Showtime’s series about a serial killing who only kills other serial killers — is returning. Dexter: New Blood is on the way. The new series will pick up where the old one left off, with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) living his new life in chilly upstate New York. He’s ingratiated himself with a new community and has left his old habit of serial killing behind…but we all know that’s not going to last, right? How long before this murderer with a heart of gold goes too far?
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood First Reviews: Michael C. Hall's Return to Killer Role Is 'Riveting,' Critics Say

When Dexter first premiered on Showtime back in 2006, TV’s anti-hero trend had yet to achieve its final form. The series, which was based on Jeff Lindsay’s book Darkly Dreaming Dexter, followed charismatic sociopath Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who struggled daily with keeping his murderous urges at bay. To quell his serial killer needs (his “Dark Passenger,” for those in the know), Dexter followed a strict code and focused his blood lust solely on society’s worst, and given the fact that he worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department, he had unfettered access to the criminals he found worthy of his blade.
TV SERIES
WRAL News

Showtime's 'Dexter: New Blood' tests monstrous family bonds

Michael C. Hall, who plays the troubled hero of the “Dexter” series, steps back into the role with Showtime's “Dexter: New Blood,” resurrecting one of TV's darkest characters after an eight-year break and an ending that many found unsatisfying. It starts Sunday. “The fact that the ending of the series...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Dexter: New Blood Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Showtime Revival

It’s been eight years since Dexter’s original eight-season run came to an end on Showtime, as the titular serial killer sailed his boat into a hurricane and came out with a new identity, working as a lumberjack and vowing to control his Dark Passenger. The dramatic thriller's original finale is objectively one of the most reviled in television history, but in a climate where reboots and revivals are more a question of “when” not “if,” Michael C. Hall took the chance to reprise the role of Dexter Morgan in Showtime's limited continuation Dexter: New Blood. But can he possibly leave the character on a higher note?
TV SERIES
NY1

Dexter returns 10 years later in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Fans of the show “Dexter” will get to see what happened to their favorite serial killer in the new series “Dexter: New Blood.”. The show takes place 10 years after Dexter drove his boat into a hurricane in the season finale of “Dexter.” At the show’s world premiere at Lincoln Center, actor Michael C. Hall said he was excited to return as Dexter.
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Clyde Phillips Promises a 'Stunning' Ending to the Serial Killer Sequel Series

We’ve waited nearly a decade for Dexter Morgan to get the proper ending he so deserved back in 2013, and instead of a new episode, we’re getting a whole limited series: Dexter: New Blood, with some major reunions that make all that waiting worthwhile. There’s Dexter (Michael C. Hall) reunited with his adopted sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), sort of. Dexter reunited with his now teenage son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). And Dexter reunited with Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of those first four seasons of the series that introduced TV audiences to the serial killer and the villainous serial murdering baddies he made it his business to protect the good people of Miami from.
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Finch,' 'Dexter: New Blood'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks stars in sci-fi drama Finch, Michael C. Hall portrays serial killer Dexter once again and Dickinson begins its third and final season this weekend. In addition, Narcos: Mexico wraps up with a third and final season, Jill Scott stars in new Lifetime movie Highway to Heaven and Kieran Culkin hosts Saturday Night Live with special guest Ed Sheeran.
TV SERIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Sunday, Nov. 7: 'Dexter' is back for more on Showtime

Showtime revives one of its most popular series from the “difficult men” era of “Peak TV.” Michael C. Hall returns in “Dexter: New Blood” (8 p.m., Showtime). In the original series, Dexter Morgan had an interesting way of hiding his life as a serial killer: He was a forensic blood expert for the Miami Police Department.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Trailer Has Some Killer Spoilers for the Revival Season

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 Dexter: New Blood.With Dexter: New Blood bringing back the infamous serial killer, Showtime has released a new trailer for the revival season filled with juicy spoilers. Focusing on some of the biggest reveals of Episode 1, the latest sneak peek sets the tone for the whole season, which will bring the serial killer’s journey to a definitive end.
TV SERIES
