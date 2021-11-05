The serial killer Dexter returns to Showtime this weekend

After years off the air, Dexter — Showtime’s series about a serial killing who only kills other serial killers — is returning. Dexter: New Blood is on the way. The new series will pick up where the old one left off, with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) living his new life in chilly upstate New York. He’s ingratiated himself with a new community and has left his old habit of serial killing behind…but we all know that’s not going to last, right? How long before this murderer with a heart of gold goes too far?

