China

COP15 in China: businesses role in protecting biodiversity

By Zhang Bowen
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part one of the UN's COP15 biodiversity summit ends in China, we look at what's been achieved so far. Although progress has been made towards finalising the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework more action is needed. All eyes will be on China next year for COP15 part two as...

Brookings Institution

Finding the right role for NATO in addressing China and climate change

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has evolved considerably since the end of the Cold War — taking on emerging threats like transnational terrorism and piracy, and venturing into new arenas such as cybersecurity and space. Today, two new issues are rising fast on NATO’s agenda, despite neither fitting comfortably into the mission of an alliance founded to address a direct military threat to Europe: China and climate change.
CHINA
Business Insider

BEST To Sell Express Business In China

BEST Inc (NYSE:BEST) has agreed to sell its express delivery business in China to J&T Express Co., Ltd., a PRC limited liability company and a logistics services provider, at ~RMB6.8 billion ($1.1 billion) enterprise value. BEST currently expects to receive ~RMB3.9 billion ($0.6 billion) for the express delivery business in...
INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

China central bank chief says it is urgent to strengthen personal data protection

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank chief Yi Gang said on Wednesday it is urgent to strengthen personal data protection in the financial technology (fintech) sector and data protection is high on the central bank’s agenda. China will improve the legal framework for personal data protection in the financial sector...
TECHNOLOGY
Birmingham Star

China issues IPR protection, application plan for 2021-2025 period

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has recently issued a major plan on IPR protection and application work for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), highlighting innovation, application and protection in the sector, according to IPR authorities. The plan is a blueprint with detailed targets and measures for the country...
CHINA
ZDNet

China's personal data protection law kicks in today

China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) is now in force, laying out ground rules around how data is collected, used, and stored. It also outlines data processing requirements for companies based outside of China, including passing a security assessment conducted by state authorities. Multinational corporations (MNCs) that move personal information...
CHINA
World Economic Forum

Why partnership will be essential in reversing deforestation

Food and agriculture are a key driver of deforestation, which in turn has been a major cause of climate change. Reversing deforestation will involve a genuine partnership between producer and consumer countries. Key tools to make progress on this issue include due diligence to ensure sustainable practices in supply chains,...
AGRICULTURE
duke.edu

Combatting Crimes Against Humanity in China: Fighting to Protect the Human Rights of Uyghurs

Sophie Richardson serves as the China Director at Human Rights Watch. She has overseen the organization’s research and advocacy on China since 2006, and has published extensively on human rights and political reform in the country and across Southeast Asia. She has testified to the Canadian Parliament, European Parliament, and the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Dr. Richardson is the author of China, Cambodia, and the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence (Columbia University Press, Dec. 2009), an in-depth examination of China’s foreign policy since 1954’s Geneva Conference, including rare interviews with Chinese policy makers. She speaks Mandarin, and received her doctorate from the University of Virginia and her BA from Oberlin College.
CHINA
World Economic Forum

Belt and Road green investment that delivers on climate action

The population of Belt and Road countries (including China) is projected to reach approximately 5.4 billion by 2030. Demands on global infrastructure, the economic fallout of COVID-19 and dealing with climate change requires vast amounts of investment. We must accelerate a sustainable recovery that is underpinned by Green Investment Principles.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
insurancebusinessmag.com

The role of insurance in closing the climate protection gap – Munich Re

From economic and humanitarian standpoints alike, a larger percentage of natural-catastrophe risks should be borne by insurers, Munich Re said in a statement following an IPCC report last August. It’s not a new claim, but it is easier said than done, especially in countries that cannot afford climate risk insurance.
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

Biodiversity and climate crisis—the pivotal role of local and Indigenous people

Global leaders are gathering in Kunming, China, and Glasgow, UK, to address the biodiversity and climate crises. And while there is growing recognition of the interlinkages between the two, a key aspect that has not received enough attention is the need to put people at the center in finding solutions. This reckoning in the climate and biodiversity arenas has been met more recently with the realization that green, resilient, and inclusive recovery from COVID-19 and the related economic crises will also require much stronger efforts to reduce inequalities and strengthen social inclusion. Local communities, including the Indigenous Peoples that occupy the most biodiverse areas of the world, will be central to tackling this two-fold crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

This is how COVID-19 has affected global trade

2020 saw some of the largest trade reductions and output volumes for both industrial production and goods trade since WWII. However, global trade recovered quickly from mid-2020. The impact across specific goods, services and trading partners was highly diverse. The year 2020 was marked by some of the largest reductions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

The planet is in peril and business is ready to do its part

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. COP26 offers an opportunity for the public and private sectors to come together for climate action. The World Economic Forum and US Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How to address the climate crisis? 5 young people share their solutions

World leaders are meeting for COP26 to discuss climate action. We asked five young people how they would address the multi-faceted nature of the climate crisis. Their answers tackle social justice, investment in nature, circular thinking, food systems and more. As world leaders meet at the Conference of the Parties...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How fourth industrial revolution tech helped companies survive the COVID crisis

Fourth industrial revolution technologies emerged as a key driver of resilient supply chains, helping companies survive the pandemic. Economic, social and environmental changes make it likely that crises will intensify in scale and frequency. Companies that invest in these technologies can save money and increase their agility in dealing with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil businesses lean on government to shift climate stance

Powerful businesses are urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to give up the country's long-standing resistance on key issues at this year's U.N. climate talks, arguing that Brazil can't afford to pass up the chance to use its vast natural wealth in the fight against global warming.The Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development, which says it represents companies behind almost half of the Latin American nation's economy, has called upon the government to clamp down on illegal deforestation and ease its hardline stance over carbon markets.Those demands appeared to be bearing fruit.Last week, Brazil surprised observers by joining an international...
ECONOMY

