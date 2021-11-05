COP15 in China: businesses role in protecting biodiversity

Global leaders are gathering in Kunming, China, and Glasgow, UK, to address the biodiversity and climate crises. And while there is growing recognition of the interlinkages between the two, a key aspect that has not received enough attention is the need to put people at the center in finding solutions. This reckoning in the climate and biodiversity arenas has been met more recently with the realization that green, resilient, and inclusive recovery from COVID-19 and the related economic crises will also require much stronger efforts to reduce inequalities and strengthen social inclusion. Local communities, including the Indigenous Peoples that occupy the most biodiverse areas of the world, will be central to tackling this two-fold crisis.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO