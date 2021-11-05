How Did Grunge Change Rock ‘n’ Roll?

Items from Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, David Gilmour, Bob Dylan and others up for auction. Julien’s Auctions has announced the preeminent headliners of Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars’ annual music event of the season on Friday, November 19th and Saturday, November 20th live in Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at juliensauctions.com. Nearly 1,000 sensational artifacts and memorabilia owned and used by some of the world’s legendary music artists of all-time including The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Robert Plant, Elvis Presley, Trent Reznor, Keith Richards, Eddie Van Halen, U2, and more will be offered.
