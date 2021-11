Although the picture above may look like a bicycle that has been severely vandalised, it is actually a revolutionary new folding bike. Tuck Bike, which is funding on Kickstarter now, doesn't just have a frame that folds, it actually has wheels that fold too. The big, big benefit of this is that the bike can have full-size, 28-inch wheels and, as a result, looks like a normal bike. Even Bromptons, as good as they are, can't really claim to look 'normal', and some current folders look even more eccentric.

