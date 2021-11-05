CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

BAIT and KOKIES Celebrate the Iconic Watches of François-Paul Journe With New Vinyl Toy

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAIT and KOKIES are celebrating F. P. Journe and Philips‘ upcoming Geneva Auction with the release of new collectible vinyl toys featuring François-Paul Journe. Channeling...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Paige’s Second Icon Collection Celebrates LA Musicians

After making waves with its first men’s capsule collection last December, Paige is getting ready to drop a second for Winter 2021. The Los Angeles-based denim brand announced a new Icon range for men set to debut in early November. Like the first, this iteration will pay homage to what makes the brand’s hometown of L.A. a leader in art and nightlife. Specifically, the collection celebrates music legends that chose the city to record their work and give their best performances, and spans a dark, romantic palette of smoky grays, deep maroons and neutral creams to underscore the creative, edgy aesthetic. For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Esquire

Breguet Celebrates Breguet with a New Breguet Watch

In 1801 Abraham-Louis Breguet secured a patent in Paris for a “watch compensating for all of the inequalities that may be found in the balance wheel and mainspring”. Breguet named his invention the “tourbillon” (or “whirlwind”) in line with the practice at the time to use terms connected to astronomy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Celebrating Edward Gorey, Style Icon

Among the things you might not know about Edward Gorey—the cult American artist known for his moody drawings and fearsome tales of mystery and murder—is that his distinctive sense of style extended beyond the page. The man knew how to put together a look. The cult of Gorey, which has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
monvalleyindependent.com

The ‘King of Vinyl’ Rich Antoncic celebrates 60 years at the turntable

Over his six decades spinning vinyl and getting people onto the dance floor as one of the region’s popular disc jockeys, Rich Antoncic will get his turn under the spotlight. On Nov. 13 at the White Oak American Legion, a dance to raise money for the White Oak Rotary Club will also serve as a celebration of Antoncic’s 60th anniversary as a disc jockey.
WHITE OAK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Cheng
Southlake Style

Vintage Vinyl

There are several ways to enjoy your favorite music, whether you plug in your headphones or turn up your speakers to full volume. But nothing beats the crisp, clear sounds that come from a classic vinyl player — and few are better than Music Hall’s MMF-9.3 Turntable. The MMF-9.3 Turntable...
ELECTRONICS
Collider

Mondo to Celebrate Godzilla Day With New Figures, Vinyl, and Posters

Mondo is offering many new kaiju-goodies in celebration of Godzilla Day on November 3rd, the date thatmarks the anniversary of Gojira, the original Toho film that introduced the world to the nuclear monster in 1954. Those looking to add a premium soundtrack to their collection can grab the special vinyl of Return of Godzilla, the 16th film of the series, and a direct sequel to the original film.
MOVIES
K945

Shreveport McRib Lovers Celebrate the Return of Iconic Sandwich

Rejoice McDonald's McRib lovers, the "Saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious" iconic sandwich is officially back. We checked with Shreveport and Bossier McDonald's to see if they do in fact have the McRib in town and it looks like all systems are a go when it comes to getting your McRib fix.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Bait#Vinyl#Kokies Celebrate#Philips#Geneva Auction#Octa Calendrier
hypebeast.com

Essentials: Nicky Diamonds

For our latest Essentials installment, we speak with Diamond Supply Co. founder and streetwear OG Nicholas Tershay, better known as Nicky Diamonds. Diamonds first established Diamond Supply Co. as a skateboard hardware line in 1998, before moving to Los Angeles in 2000 to grow his brand to include both hardware and apparel. He eventually opened Diamond Supply Co.’s flagship store in Fairfax before expanding across the country and the world. While the brand has grown to capture an audience beyond just the skateboarding community, evolving with the times to deliver collaborative items such as Mickey Mouse Surfboards and Ben Baller basketballs, and recently moving into the metaverse with NFTs of its infamous Tiffany Dunks, the brand remains true to its roots, regularly supporting up and coming skaters and boasting a legendary roster of riders that include Nyjah Huston, Yuto Horigome and Kelvin Hoefler.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Wales Bonner Reimagines Archival adidas Originals Styles For FW21

Grace Wales Bonner and adidas Originals are reuniting for Fall/Winter 2021. The designer — who released a capsule with the brand earlier this year — again draws inspiration from the diasporic radical thinkers of the 1980s, to design and present an elevated take on a series of classic archival adidas silhouettes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
hypebeast.com

DesignerCon 2021 to Feature a Limited-Edition BE@RBRICK Pack

The limited-edition collection is only available this weekend. After reverting to a year of virtual programming, DesignerCon is returning to an in-person showing this weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event continues the partnership with Popshop Live — a live streaming shopping app that merges the worlds of e-commerce, social media and entertainment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Mercedes-Benz x Proenza Schouler Collaboration Draws Inspiration From the Great American Road Trip

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with New York-based fashion label Proenza Schouler to bring a new meaning to luxury with their latest collection. The collaboration is heavily inspired by the ability to travel on the open road, embracing adventure at every corner. The limited collection amalgamates Proenza Schouler’s minimalistic silhouettes and Mercedes-Benz’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Mister SFC Drops Official Naruto Jewelry

The acclaimed San Francisco men’s jewelry brand Mister SFC is famed for its anime and manga jewelry collabs. This time, the brand extends its bandwidth to Naruto fans, dropping an officially-licensed Naruto jewelry collection. Drawing inspiration from the fandom of the cult-favorite Japanese manga series, the Naruto x Mister SFC™...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Acne Studios Resurrects Acne Paper With "Age of Aquarius" Issue

Acne Studios has returned with a new issue of its Acne Paper publication, coming after the Swedish label released a book and announced a new format for Acne Paper earlier this year. The new issue — themed around the Age of Aquarius — is the 16th, and comes seven years after 15th issue of the magazine-book hybrid arrived in 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

Exhibition to celebrate 80s Pop Art icon Keith Haring

Naples Art opens its season with one of the most exciting Pop art exhibitions to arrive in Southwest Florida in years. On Monday, Nov. 1, Keith Haring: Radiant Vision celebrates the world-renowned artist and his iconography in an energized show of more than 130 works. The exhibit will run through Feb. 6, 2022.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy