BAIT and KOKIES Celebrate the Iconic Watches of François-Paul Journe With New Vinyl Toy

For our latest Essentials installment, we speak with Diamond Supply Co. founder and streetwear OG Nicholas Tershay, better known as Nicky Diamonds. Diamonds first established Diamond Supply Co. as a skateboard hardware line in 1998, before moving to Los Angeles in 2000 to grow his brand to include both hardware and apparel. He eventually opened Diamond Supply Co.’s flagship store in Fairfax before expanding across the country and the world. While the brand has grown to capture an audience beyond just the skateboarding community, evolving with the times to deliver collaborative items such as Mickey Mouse Surfboards and Ben Baller basketballs, and recently moving into the metaverse with NFTs of its infamous Tiffany Dunks, the brand remains true to its roots, regularly supporting up and coming skaters and boasting a legendary roster of riders that include Nyjah Huston, Yuto Horigome and Kelvin Hoefler.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO