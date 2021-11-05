Alpha Industries and BAPE Dress BE@RBRICKs in Reversible MA-1 Flight Jackets

MacKenzie Golf Bags introduce its latest one-of-a-kind creation – the Oregon-based bag makers fabricated a repurposed. Flight Jacket into a golf bag. The standard MacKenzie Walker golf bag is a lighter and more ergonomic design for golfers who carry their clubs, and are crafted with a waxed canvas for durability and wet weather utility. A customer however commissioned MacKenzie to incorporate an old Nike “Flight” jacket into the design of their custom MacKenzie Walker golf bag. Build-wise, the vintage garment was repurposed into the construction of the pocket, which is something MacKenzie started to do more and more with athletic jerseys, outerwear and uniforms. This custom 1-of-1 MacKenzie Walker golf bag is constructed from an olive waxed canvas which is made mostly of water resistant material and built to sustain the elements. The custom luggage is further trimmed in black, red and white leather to evoke the classic Nike and Jordan colors. Additionally, the bag has an eight-inch opening, which is its largest size and comfortably holds a full set of clubs.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO