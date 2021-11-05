CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Alpha Industries and BAPE Dress BE@RBRICKs in Reversible MA-1 Flight Jackets

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a collaborative 25th-anniversary outwear series last year, BAPE and Alpha Industries join forces once again to deliver a unique spin on MEDICOM TOY‘s BE@RBRICKS. The 100% and 400% scale sets are covered in army green camo displaying a zippered shark head and a classic MA-1 jacket while the 1000% figure...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dr. Martens x Stüssy Collaborate on Workwear Boots Inspired by the ’60s

Dr. Martens and Stüssy have collaborated on new workwear-inspired boot. The men’s style is a re-imagination of Stüssy’s signature 6-eye boot inspired by one of Dr. Martens’ original work boots from the ’60s. Merging Stüssy’s California streetwear aesthetic with Dr. Martens’ 939 silhouette, the boot features a commando BEN outsole, padded collar and rope laces for a rugged look. The shoe is available in two colorways for $160, including wheat suede and black leather. Both feature Stüssy branding debossed below the collar pad and behind the tongue, and are finished with signature Dr. Martens details like their yellow welt stitching and AirWair...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

BAPE x Vans Is Wall-to-Wall Camouflage

Release Date: November 29 (physical release) and November 30 (online release) Editor's Notes: As we spiral into the final months of the year, BAPE looks set to give New Balance a run for its money in the collaborative sneakerscape. Collaborations are coming in fast and hot as A Bathing Ape paints the industry in camouflage, with drops alongside ASICS, Timberland, CDG, Reebok, Stadium Goods – the list goes on.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

BAPE and Vans Return With a Full Head-to-Toe Collaboration

BAPE has teamed up with Vans for their first-ever full-range apparel and footwear collaboration which is a unity between two iconic identities resulting in a reimagination of two classic sneaker silhouettes. The duo last partnered together in 2020 for a limited-edition Vans Custom lineup which was sold exclusively in China.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha Industries#Jackets#Hong Kong#The Jacket#Bape Dress Be Rbricks#Be Rbrick#Hbx
hotnewhiphop.com

BAPE & OVO Set To Release Another Collection: Details

Drake's OVO is one of the biggest entities in hip-hop and he has done a great job at bringing the brand to a worldwide audience. Whether it be through music or clothing, OVO has remained a premier name within the culture. Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising when OVO teams up with other big brands for collaborations. Case in point, OVO has been known to team up with BAPE over the years as they have released some collections together.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

MacKenzie Upcycled a Nike Flight Jacket For Its Latest Golf Bag

MacKenzie Golf Bags introduce its latest one-of-a-kind creation – the Oregon-based bag makers fabricated a repurposed. Flight Jacket into a golf bag. The standard MacKenzie Walker golf bag is a lighter and more ergonomic design for golfers who carry their clubs, and are crafted with a waxed canvas for durability and wet weather utility. A customer however commissioned MacKenzie to incorporate an old Nike “Flight” jacket into the design of their custom MacKenzie Walker golf bag. Build-wise, the vintage garment was repurposed into the construction of the pocket, which is something MacKenzie started to do more and more with athletic jerseys, outerwear and uniforms. This custom 1-of-1 MacKenzie Walker golf bag is constructed from an olive waxed canvas which is made mostly of water resistant material and built to sustain the elements. The custom luggage is further trimmed in black, red and white leather to evoke the classic Nike and Jordan colors. Additionally, the bag has an eight-inch opening, which is its largest size and comfortably holds a full set of clubs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

Alpha Industries Teams Up With New Balance for Their Latest Collab

Alpha Industries has never shied away from a good collab, counting everyone from NASA to Stutterheim to Vetements to Playboy as past partners. Their latest, a recently-dropped capsule in partnership with New Balance, adds yet another chapter to their legacy of bangin’ brand mashups. The centerpiece of the collection is...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

After linking up with the Three Stripes back in September to produce a stealthy take of the adidas Ultra4D, A Ma Maniére is reverting back to its collaborative projects with Jordan Brand to unleash a fresh installment of the classic Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. The kicks first surfaced over the summer, but now we have an official look at the kicks and all of its intricate details.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Highsnobiety

BAPE STA MI: Release Date, Info, Price

Price:￥23,100 (approx. $200) Editor's Notes: Remember the BAPE STA? Of course, you do. More than just a sneaker, the somewhat controversial silhouette is a cultural icon – a moment; encapsulating the nostalgia of an era passed. Coveted by celebrities and fans the world over, the BAPE STA has received the...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Sherpa Shirt Jackets Exist and We Need This 1 in Our Wardrobe ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We haven’t been shy about our love for shirt jackets (or shackets) this year. They’re definitely one of our favorite fashion trends of the moment, delivering equal doses of professional chic and street-style cool. They’re awfully comfortable to wear too — not to mention wildly versatile!
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy"

It’s been 30 years since Tinker Hatfield unleashed his design for the iconic Air Jordan 6 model, and 2021 has brought us some striking colorways for its anniversary celebrations. However, it appears as though the classic silhouette will be carrying over its momentum into the new year as the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” will finally be making its glorious return to the shelves. The last time this colorway dropped was in 2000, and it hasn’t seen a retro comeback since.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balance 57/40 "Protection Pack" Emerges With Gray and Orange Color-Blocking

Despite the fact that it’s only been on the market for less than a year now, the New Balance 57/40 has already take the sneaker world by storm with the release of striking collaborations and a barrage of GR colorways. After recently being clad with sturdy CORDURA materials, the lifestyle-centric model is now returning to the spotlight in the form of an understated gray and orange colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM’s Third Collection Collides Light and Dark

Genius and Matthew M Willaims’ 1017 ALYX 9SM have teamed up for the third iteration of their 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM collaboration that centers on hypertechnical garments and accessories. The collaborative collection sees Williams’ emphasis on fusing innovative construction and design details with eye-catching hardware for an elevated utilitarian...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Union LA and Cactus Plant Flea Market Team Up for Fall-Colored Capsule

Union LA and Cactus Plant Flea Market have joined forces for a short and sweet fall-colored capsule collection. First announced via the brand’s Instagram on Monday, November 8, Union LA shortly followed the announcement with a collection teaser video. The collaborative effort includes a goldenrod hoodie, maroon sweatshirt and white...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Vans Preps New Lineup of SK8-Hi GORE-TEX MTE-3 for All Types of Terrain

Vans last released a capsule of hard-wearing GORE-TEX shoes back in 2018 and is now launching another series of the SK8-Hi GORE-TEX MTE-3. The latest “made for the elements” MTE collection takes the classic Sk8-Hi silhouette and equips it with the MTE-3 technology making it the most technically advanced weather-ready shoe from the brand. By combining the new innovation with Gore-Tex’s Moisture Management, the offering boasts of thermoregulation and traction along with breathability while promoting internal moisture to release when body heat and temperatures rise. A 3M Thinsulate cold-weather insulation is added on top for extra warmth sans the weight. Down on the outsoles, an All-Trac all-terrain rubber developed by the brand itself provides a solid grip for all types of land while maintaining high flexibility with adapting lugs.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Essentials: Nicky Diamonds

For our latest Essentials installment, we speak with Diamond Supply Co. founder and streetwear OG Nicholas Tershay, better known as Nicky Diamonds. Diamonds first established Diamond Supply Co. as a skateboard hardware line in 1998, before moving to Los Angeles in 2000 to grow his brand to include both hardware and apparel. He eventually opened Diamond Supply Co.’s flagship store in Fairfax before expanding across the country and the world. While the brand has grown to capture an audience beyond just the skateboarding community, evolving with the times to deliver collaborative items such as Mickey Mouse Surfboards and Ben Baller basketballs, and recently moving into the metaverse with NFTs of its infamous Tiffany Dunks, the brand remains true to its roots, regularly supporting up and coming skaters and boasting a legendary roster of riders that include Nyjah Huston, Yuto Horigome and Kelvin Hoefler.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Psychedelic Wildlife Inspires Lorenz’s FW21 Capsule

After utilising old tablecloths and surplus bed linens for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection, London-based label lorenz returns for Fall/Winter 2021 with a capsule inspired by psychedelic wildlife. Expanding into winter-ready knitwear and statement jackets for the colder season, lorenz takes design notes from the diverse nature that surrounds the UK’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Foot Locker Brings New Streetwear Brand to Life With Jordan Brand Collaborator

In collaboration with Chicago designer and former Kanye West chum Don C, Foot Locker created a luxe streetwear brand, All City by Just Don. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

GORE-TEX x thisisneverthat Deliver Outdoor Fall Essentials in Latest Capsule

Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat has released a collaboration with GORE-TEX that combines the essence of outdoor functionality with casual aesthetics. Just in time for the cooler season, this capsule collection sees a series of windproof and water-resistant jackets and pants. Additional multi-pocketed fleece outerwear and knitted zipper cardigans are constructed to ensure that the wearer is kept warm throughout the winter season. The selection arrives in an array of earth-tone colors and also features a bevy of accessories including New Era baseball caps and fisherman bucket hats that feature GORE-TEX and thisneverthat co-branding. The windproof outerwear are only available in a classic white and black colorway, as well as a light khaki tone. As for the fleece jackets, the oversized silhouette is highlighted in a dark brown, faded army green and a light teal.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy