Nuclear can play a bigger role in the green energy transition, IAEA says

Nuclear is, and will be, part of the solution if we are to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, ahead of next week’s 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). Mr Grossi will attend the COP, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November, where he will meet with world leaders, and will host and participate in events and discussions surrounding nuclear solutions to help meet climate goals.
