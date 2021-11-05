CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nuclear can play a bigger role in the green energy transition, IAEA says

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

Nuclear power must be part of future energy mix, says UN official

GLASGOW, Scotland: Even as environmentalists remain sceptical about nuclear power, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he sees a key role to be played by nuclear power in balancing climate concerns and the world's energy needs. Grossi said he is noting particular interest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
crossroadstoday.com

UN nuclear chief sees atomic energy role in climate fight

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear agency says he sees atomic power playing a key role balancing climate concerns and the world’s energy needs. Many environmentalists have long been skeptical of atomic power, citing the potential for disastrous accidents and the lingering issue of what to do with nuclear waste.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iaea#Nuclear Energy Agency#Green Energy#Atomic Energy#Cnbc
International Atomic Energy Agency

Waste Management Key for Low Carbon Energy Future, IAEA Director General Says During Visit to UK's Main Decommissioning Site

Well-planned decommissioning of nuclear facilities and effective waste management are necessary for the sustainability of nuclear energy, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today at the Sellafield site, home to the world’s first commercial reactor and now the centre of the United Kingdom’s decommissioning efforts. He visited the site during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, where an IAEA delegation is highlighting nuclear power’s role to achieve carbon neutrality.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

Meet the Winners of the IAEA's Nuclear Safety Essay Competition

Six students and early career professionals, below the age of 30, have been selected as the winners of the IAEA’s nuclear safety essay contest and will participate in the Special Panel – Youth and the Nuclear Industry on 10 November 2021, during the IAEA’s International Conference on a Decade of Progress after Fukushima-Daiichi: Building on the Lessons Learned to Further Strengthen Nuclear Safety.
INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA at COP26: How Nuclear Power and Technologies Can Help Tackle Climate Change

Nuclear is, and will be, part of the solution if we are to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, ahead of next week’s 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). Mr Grossi will attend the COP, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November, where he will meet with world leaders, and will host and participate in events and discussions surrounding nuclear solutions to help meet climate goals.
ENVIRONMENT
International Atomic Energy Agency

DG Visit Highlights Belgium's Nuclear Know-How and Commitment to IAEA

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Belgian Ministers this week during his two-day trip to Brussels. Belgium, an IAEA Member State since 1958, has operated nuclear plants since 1974 and is a strong supporter of IAEA initiatives to promote the peaceful application of nuclear technology and techniques, such as those used in nuclear medicine, industry, food and agriculture, non-destructive testing of cultural artefacts, as well as in climate change mitigation and adaptation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
utilitydive.com

States, public need bigger role in transmission development, FERC's Glick says

Giving states and the public a bigger role in planning and reviewing transmission projects will make it easier to build the infrastructure needed to meet clean energy and grid reliability goals, according to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick. A task force between FERC and state utility regulators that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

Major IAEA International Nuclear Emergency Exercise Concludes after 36 hours

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), along with 77 Member States and 12 international organizations, concluded a two day international emergency exercise today that tested responses to a simulated accident at a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Hosted by the UAE, the exercise scenario involved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Companies that do not go green ‘will become collateral damage of net zero’

Companies that are not able to ditch their fossil fuel habits do not have a future, a former energy minister has said.Greg Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, said companies that fall behind in the race to net zero would see their business models challenged.“The idea that there won’t be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds,” Lord Barker said on the sidelines of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.“If you are a high fossil fuel-dependent business with no real way of kicking that fossil fuel dependency, you don’t have a future.”He said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy