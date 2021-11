Austin-Travis County will remain at Stage 3 of its pandemic risk-based guidelines for the time being, Austin Public Health representatives said Nov. 5. APH said the area's Community Transmission Rate does not support a shift to Stage 2 at this time, although the seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations has been in Stage 2 territory for more than a week with an average of 12.4 people admitted with coronavirus per day. The CTR considers both the number of cases per 100,000 people confirmed in a seven-day period and the percentage of positive tests in a county in that period.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO