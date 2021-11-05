CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Mass protests are expected at the climate summit over the next 2 days

By Steve Inskeep
 5 days ago

Young environmentalists are protesting at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland. They want countries to move faster to reduce carbon emissions in an attempt to mitigate the effects of climate change. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. One of the themes for the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is youth...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
NPR

Short Wave

MADDIE SOFIA, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE... Hey. Emily Kwong here with Dan Charles, who covers climate for NPR. Hey, Dan. DAN CHARLES, BYLINE: Hi there, Emily. I am speaking to you from the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland... KWONG: Nice. CHARLES: ...Where the science of climate change...
Steve Inskeep
IBTimes

China Submits New Climate Plan Days Before COP26 Summit

China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030 but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonisation required of the world's largest polluter. Beijing's new submission to the United Nations, just days before the COP26 climate summit, confirmed its goal...
US News and World Report

Thunberg Joins London Finance Protest Before Climate Summit

LONDON (Reuters) -Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters at a noisy demonstration outside the London offices of Standard Chartered bank on Friday to demand that financial institutions stop funding the extraction of fossil fuels. The high-profile global climate protester appeared briefly on the streets of the City of London,...
insideedition.com

Greta Thunberg and Various Other Climate-Change Activists Protest in Preparation for COP26 Climate Summit

Climate change demonstrators took to the streets in anticipation of the United Nations’ COP26 Climate summit that begins this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg was among those who gathered outside the London offices of Standard Chartered Bank. They’re calling for financial institutions to stop making investments in fossil fuels.
Marietta Daily Journal

Activists arrive in Glasgow as protests kick off ahead of climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland — Pilgrimage groups are set to march through Glasgow as protests ramp up ahead of the international COP26 climate conference. Thousands of activists are heading to Scotland's largest city this weekend to make their climate change concerns known to the world leaders who will be around the negotiating table.
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
Axios

First look: Mike Bloomberg and the next climate summit

As world leaders head for rainy Scotland this weekend for the global climate summit, many capitals already expect disappointing results. So a gathering later in November — this time in hot and humid Singapore, sponsored by former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg — is already drawing attention as "what's next" for climate commitments.
KXAN

COP26 climate summit underway – what is it and what should you expect?

(KXAN) — The annual Conference of Parties (COP) is currently being held for its 26th year in Glasgow, Scotland, beginning on Sunday and lasting through November 12. This event is attended by nearly 200 world leaders and high level government officials whose primary goal is to come together and advance their climate goals.
BBC

COP26: Protests continue as climate summit focuses on global finance

Environmentalists are continuing to protest in Glasgow as leaders of the world's biggest countries leave COP26. Inside the conference hall, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised to cut carbon emissions by rewiring the "entire global financial system". Outside the summit, indigenous group leaders - including from Alaska and Patagonia - walked...
NPR

Young people are protesting in Glasgow, demanding concrete action at climate summit

While governments work out formal written agreements on climate change at the big climate summit underway in Glasgow, young activists are out on the streets of that city, demanding action right now. Thousands of young people poured into the heart of Glasgow today to protest the slow pace of world leaders in reducing carbon emissions. NPR's Frank Langfitt has been out at the rally. He's still there. This is one of several planned for this weekend in Glasgow.
newschain

Protesters gather outside Cop26 summit on second day of summit

Hundreds of protesters converged on Glasgow on the second day of the world leaders summit at Cop26. Extinction rebellion activists held a number of protests in the city, including outside the global UN climate conference venue. Around a hundred protesters gathered in the area and were temporarily prevented from crossing...
IBTimes

Glasgow Braces For Climate Protests On Global Day Of Action

Glasgow was on Saturday bracing for a second day of protests against what campaigners say is a lack of urgency to address global warming after Greta Thunberg labelled the crunch UN climate summit there a "failure". From Paris to Sydney, Nairobi to Seoul, more than 200 events are planned worldwide...
AFP

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help as his country slips beneath rising oceans. The camera then pulls out to reveal Kofe standing up to his thighs in the water off Tuvalu's coast.
