Family Relationships

WATCH: Soldier surprises wife after returning from year-long deployment

By Editorials
KETV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sweet moment was caught on camera at a police department in Maine. Staff Sgt. Jason Legendre surprised his wife, Jaime Legendre, after returning from a year-long deployment. Jaime Legendre is an administrative...

www.ketv.com

