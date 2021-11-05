WATCH: Soldier surprises wife after returning from year-long deployment

Two of the 13 Turpin siblings rescued from a filthy California house in 2018 have given an interview for the first time. One of the captive sisters, Jordan, said of their home environment, “The only word I know to call it is ‘hell.’” The interview with Diane Sawyer is part of an upcoming special, “Escape from a House of Horror,” on the Turpin’s household and the children’s liberation, Body camera footage shows two of the children shackled to their bed as police entered the home. The Turpin parents, David and Louise, are serving prison sentences of 25 to life after pleading guilty to 14 counts of torture. Jordan’s sister, unidentified in the interview, said, “Mother, she choked me and I literally thought I was going to die.”

