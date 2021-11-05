CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen journalist jailed by China for exposing Covid chaos ‘may not live much longer’ in prison

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
 5 days ago

A Chinese citizen journalist serving a four-year jail term for her coverage of China’s initial response to handling Covid -19 in Wuhan , is close to death on account of her long-running hunger strike, her family has said.

Zhang Zhan, 38, a former lawyer, was detained in May 2020 and sentenced in December for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge mostly used in political cases.

She had travelled to Wuhan — in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak — in February to report on the handling of the Covid-19 crisis by Chinese authorities.

In a post on Twitter, her brother Zhang Ju said that she is “177cm tall and currently weighs less than 40kg. She is so stubborn. I think she may not live long in the coming cold winter.”

He added, “I hope the world can remember her as she was.”

Ms Zhang, who has been on a hunger strike to protest against her incarceration, was hospitalised in July when her weight slipped below 40kg (90lbs).

While she had been force-fed through nasal tubes when her health declined earlier, her legal team does not have any information about her current condition, reported AFP.

AFP did not receive any response from the Shanghai prison. Her mother declined to comment to AFP while her brother Zhang Ju could not be reached.

However, Zhang Ju’s plea for his sister on Twitter led to fresh calls for her release from human rights groups and activists.

In a statement, Amnesty International said that Ms Zhang should not have been jailed in the first place and now appears to be at risk of dying in prison.

“The Chinese authorities must release her immediately so that she can end her hunger strike and receive the appropriate medical treatment she desperately needs,” said Gwen Lee, China Campaigner at Amnesty International.

Ms Lee added that Ms Zhang was prosecuted “simply because she tried to uncover what was happening in Wuhan amid huge government secrecy about the pandemic, is a shameful attack on human rights.”

In a statement on Thursday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also called on the international community to put pressure on the Chinese government to secure her “immediate release before it is too late.”

In September, a joint letter by RSF and a coalition of 44 human rights NGOs urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to release Zhang Zhan.

The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Gwen Lee
IBTimes

Vietnam Jails Citizen Journalists For 'Abusing Democratic Rights'

A Vietnamese court has jailed five citizen journalists for "abusing democratic rights", drawing sharp US criticism of the communist government's crackdown on freedom of speech. Vietnam's hardline administration often moves swiftly to stifle dissent, jailing activists, journalists and any critic with large audiences on Facebook, which is widely used throughout...
WORLD
WRAL

Bail ruling postponed for US journalist jailed in Myanmar

BANGKOK — A decision on the bail application of an American journalist jailed for the past five months in Myanmar has been delayed because the judge broke his arm, the journalist's lawyer said Wednesday. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was about to...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition

Myanmar's junta has charged a US journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer said Wednesday. The additional charges under Myanmar's anti-terror and sedition laws open Fenster up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
FOREIGN POLICY
Radar Online.com

Zhang Zhan, The Chinese Journalist Thrown In Jail For Reporting On The COVID-19 Outbreak In Wuhan, Is Reportedly Very Ill After Hunger Strike

Zhang Zhan, one of the Chinese journalists thrown in jail due to her coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020, is reportedly gravely ill and in need of immediate medical care following a prison hunger strike. Article continues below advertisement. The 38-year-old imprisoned journalist was reportedly detained...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

The State Department is urging China to release Zhang Zhan, a jailed journalist who reported on the pandemic in Wuhan and who is reportedly close to death

The US State Department is calling on China to release citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. Zhang, known for her reporting in Wuhan during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, was jailed in December. The State Department's call for Zhang's release follows reports that she is close to death after going...
U.S. POLITICS
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Jailed Russian Journalist Safronov Placed In Solitary Confinement

MOSCOW -- Ivan Safronov, a prominent former Russian journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated, has been placed in solitary confinement for allegedly violating the detention center's internal regulations. A member of the Public Monitoring Commission in Moscow, Boris Klin, said on November...
GERMANY
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
KREX

US Holocaust Museum says China boosting Uyghur repression

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uyghur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region. In a new report released Tuesday, the museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide says there is now “a reasonable basis” to believe that previously alleged crimes against humanity versus the Uyghurs are growing amid […]
POLITICS
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Telegraph

'I was forced to end my pregnancy at 7 months': Inside the worst scandal in NHS history

Frankie and Joe* were children of the Thatcher era. “We were propelled by ambition,” says Frankie. They fell in love, bought their first house and married when they were still teenagers. But they were also a casualty of something that happened within that government: a failure in the Department of Health and Social Security to protect Brits from infected American blood products.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Women are being jailed for losing their pregnancies. The US’s post-Roe v Wade reality is already here

Brittney Poolaw, a 21-year-old Indigenous woman living in Oklahoma, didn’t know if she wanted to be a mom or not when she found out she was pregnant. According to The New York Times, she told a detective “she wasn’t familiar with how or where to get an abortion”, so she continued to carry the pregnancy. Then, between 15 and 17 weeks gestation, she suffered a miscarriage at her home before going to a nearby hospital.What happened next was not only the direct result of anti-abortion laws meant to curtail both easy-to-find accurate information about and access to abortion care, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

