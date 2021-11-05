CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GBP/USD: Strength of BoE pushback against higher rates hits the pound – MUFG

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound has continued to trade at weaker levels following yesterday’s dovish Bank of England (BoE) policy surprise which triggered a sharp repricing of rate hike expectations for the coming years. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the GBP to suffer further downside motion if the “Old Lady” fails to respond to...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stalls at Fibo resistance, technical levels remain in play

GBP/USD set to end the session flat in mid-1.3500s ahead key US, UK data looms. It’s been a subdued session for GBP/USD, with the pair set to end the session flat in the 1.3560s, having swung between highs above 1.3600 to lows in the 1.3520s. The seemed to attract selling interest at the 1.3600 level, given that it also coincides nicely with last Tuesday’s low. But the selling momentum quickly waned, with FX market participants likely to keep their toes out of the water ahead of the two most important data releases of the week for cable; the US October Consumer Price Inflation report, set for release at 1330GMT on Wednesday, and the preliminary estimate of Q3 UK GDP growth, set for release at 0700GMT on Thursday.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Why Tumbling Real Yields May Become a Real Headache for the DXY Index

There has been no obvious catalyst for the fall in yields. However, it is notable that the decline has been global. For example, overnight long end yields in Germany and the U.K. declined by 8-11bp while U.S. treasury yields declined by 4-7bp as U.S. 30 year yields reached their lowest level since July.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Risk reversal pauses two-day downtrend despite Brexit jitters

One-month risk reversal (RR) of GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, snaps a two-day downtrend by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the RR prints 0.0000 level, following the -0.042 and -0.050 numbers. Although the options market data suggests that the GBP/USD sellers have stepped...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Higher Oct Chinese CPI fails to move the needle on AUD/USD

The October Consumer Price Index has been released alongside the Produce Price Index. Persistent weakness in consumer inflation was expected despite robust upstream price pressures. However, both came with an upside surprise as follows:. October CPI +1.5 pct from a year ago vs the 0.7% prior. (Reuters poll +1.4 pct).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pushback#Inflation#Downside Risk#Risk It#Dovish Bank Of England#Mufg Bank#Boe#Mpc
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1600 on firmer yields, German/US inflation eyed

EUR/USD snaps three-day rebound from yearly bottom, pressured around intraday low of late. Risk-off mood joins rebound of Treasury yields to underpin US dollar strength. Inflation, stimulus and China headlines weigh on sentiment. US CPI, Fed/ECB chatters eyed for fresh impulse. EUR/USD prints mild losses around 1.1580, posting first intraday...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Inflation, China concerns weigh on sentiment

Asian equities remain bearish as fears over inflation, Beijing based real-estate firms escalate. China factory-gate inflation refreshes 26-year high, CPI shoots as well. US CPI, PPI eyed amid Fed rate hike chatters, US stimulus in focus as well. Asian shares track Wall Street losses during early Wednesday as reflation woes...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD under pressure as risk sentiment sours

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar shifted lower overnight, giving up 0.74 US cents and testing lows at 0.7360. Risk appetite soured, prompting a sell off across equities and broader weakness across risk correlated currencies. There is no obvious catalyst sparking the shift in sentiment, as headline news flow and macroeconomic data offered little. Instead, our attentions turn to China and rising concern surrounding its medium-term economic outlook. China continues to pursue a Covid zero policy, implementing lockdowns and restrictions as new outbreaks emerge. These stop, start measures have cast a cloud over Q3 and Q4 growth expectations, while further exacerbating global supply constraints. Add to this persistent uncertainty surrounding the health of the Chinese property market and the outlook is becoming ever bleaker. Evergrande is due to pay another $148 million bond coupon payment today as another of its 30-day extensions expires. Failure to meet the revised deadline has sparked fears the troubled property sector could spill over into other financial markets. The AUD as a proxy to Chinese growth prospects remains vulnerable, and further uncertainty could derail the October recovery and force the AUD back toward 0.70 US cents.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains depressed near $1,825 area ahead of US CPI

Gold snaps four-day uptrend, reverses from two-month high. Market sentiment worsens as reflation fears escalate ahead of US CPI. China, stimulus headlines add to the risk-off mood. Update: Gold met with some fresh supply near the $1,832-34 resistance zone on Wednesday and eroded a major part of the previous day's...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays below 1.3600 ahead of key US CPI

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3560, Brexit jitters, COVID-19 situation persist. The cable took the hit as the US dollar rebounds, the pair may stay flat ahead of US data. The cable dealers look for fresh impetus from US inflation, UK GDP data. GBP/USD is going through mild losses at 1.3560...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

China’s factory inflation surges to 26-year high, CPI gains

The risk tone has softened a bit. US short-term inflation expectations have inched higher with 5y breakevens back to 3%. US 10y real rates are at record lows, close to -1.20%. Low real rates continue to fuel the rally in gold. Crude too has inched higher. The Dollar is outperforming against high Beta commodity currencies and EM currencies. It is underperforming against low yielders such as Euro and JPY. US October PPI yesterday came in line with expectations but continues to remain elevated. China PPI rose more than expected, while CPI was in line. Focus today will be on the US Oct CPI data (exp 0.6% MoM, core exp 0.4% MoM).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaches key 50-DMA, eyes 0.7300 ahead of US inflation

AUD/USD drops further as the US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion. The aussie breaches the last line of defense for the bulls at 50-DMA. Bearish RSI targets 0.7300, with all eyes on US inflation, Australian jobs. AUD/USD is accelerating its decline in early European hours, reaching fresh four-week lows near 0.7350,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Focus remains on inflation data to gauge whether the trend is transitory

- Focus remains on inflation data. - China PPI data at 26-year highs and added to stagflation concerns. - Germany Oct CPI YoY confirmed at its highest level since the 1993 unification. - Dealers note faster rise in CPI could add to Treasury yield upside and spur financial markets to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Risk-On to Risk Off; Oz, Kiwi, EMFX tumble, Yen rallies

Stocks Fall; Just Another Day for You and Me in FX Land. Summary: Good morning all and welcome to FX Land. Markets did a U-turn from risk-on to risk-off overnight. And, as Phil Collins crooned in his hit 1989 tune, “It’s just another day for you and me in paradise (FX Land). A solid rise in October Producer Prices, though expected, fuelled inflation fears ahead of tonight’s crucial US CPI report, souring risk appetite. Risk-leader the Australian Dollar tumbled 0.49% to 0.7377 from 0.7425 yesterday, finishing as the worst performing major. On the other end of the spectrum, haven leader, the Japanese Yen 0.35% rallied against the Greenback. The USD/JPY pair settled at 112.85 (113.25). Against the second major haven FX, the Swiss Franc, the Greenback eased 0.33% to 0.9105 (0.9133). The Kiwi (NZD/USD) slumped 0.37% to 0.7133 (0.7166), weighed by the slide in risk sentiment, and the weaker Aussie. Higher Crude Oil prices buffeted the Canadian Dollar, with the USD/CAD pair unchanged at 1.2438 (1.2440 yesterday). The Euro was little changed, finishing at 1.1593 (1.1588) while the British Pound (GBP/USD) settled at 1.3562 (1.3557 yesterday). A favoured gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY) dipped 0.12% to 93.93 from 94.05. The Dollar was mostly stronger against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) rose to 6.3900 (6.3875). Against the South African Rand (USD/ZAR) the Greenback rallied 0.84% to 15,041.00 (14,910.00). Equities closed lower while Treasuries rallied on the risk-off stance. Bond yields dropped. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 1.44% from 1.49%. Two-year US rates were last at 0.41% (0.46% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield slid to -0.30% from -0.25%. UK 10-year rates eased 3 basis points to 0.82%. Wall Street stocks fell. The DOW settled at 36,256 (36,432) while the S&P 500 slid 0.42% to 4,680 (4,705).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD drops to weekly lows near 1.1530 post-US CPI

EUR/USD recedes further and retests 1.1530 on Wednesday. US October CPI rose 6.2% YoY, Core CPI gained 4.6% YoY. US Initial Claims rose by 267K from a week earlier. Further upside in the greenback forced EUR/USD to drop and clinch new weekly lows near 1.1530 midweek. EUR/USD offered on US...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pound to Put Squeeze on Bears as BoE Unlikely to Sit on Rate-Hike Fence

Investing.com – The pound started the week on the front foot Monday, and the currency could be preparing to put the squeeze on the bears in the coming weeks as the Bank of England’s surprise unchanged rate decision last week isn’t expected to be repeated at the December meeting. GBP/USD...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy