GBP/USD: Strength of BoE pushback against higher rates hits the pound – MUFG

Stocks Fall; Just Another Day for You and Me in FX Land. Summary: Good morning all and welcome to FX Land. Markets did a U-turn from risk-on to risk-off overnight. And, as Phil Collins crooned in his hit 1989 tune, “It’s just another day for you and me in paradise (FX Land). A solid rise in October Producer Prices, though expected, fuelled inflation fears ahead of tonight’s crucial US CPI report, souring risk appetite. Risk-leader the Australian Dollar tumbled 0.49% to 0.7377 from 0.7425 yesterday, finishing as the worst performing major. On the other end of the spectrum, haven leader, the Japanese Yen 0.35% rallied against the Greenback. The USD/JPY pair settled at 112.85 (113.25). Against the second major haven FX, the Swiss Franc, the Greenback eased 0.33% to 0.9105 (0.9133). The Kiwi (NZD/USD) slumped 0.37% to 0.7133 (0.7166), weighed by the slide in risk sentiment, and the weaker Aussie. Higher Crude Oil prices buffeted the Canadian Dollar, with the USD/CAD pair unchanged at 1.2438 (1.2440 yesterday). The Euro was little changed, finishing at 1.1593 (1.1588) while the British Pound (GBP/USD) settled at 1.3562 (1.3557 yesterday). A favoured gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY) dipped 0.12% to 93.93 from 94.05. The Dollar was mostly stronger against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) rose to 6.3900 (6.3875). Against the South African Rand (USD/ZAR) the Greenback rallied 0.84% to 15,041.00 (14,910.00). Equities closed lower while Treasuries rallied on the risk-off stance. Bond yields dropped. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 1.44% from 1.49%. Two-year US rates were last at 0.41% (0.46% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield slid to -0.30% from -0.25%. UK 10-year rates eased 3 basis points to 0.82%. Wall Street stocks fell. The DOW settled at 36,256 (36,432) while the S&P 500 slid 0.42% to 4,680 (4,705).

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO