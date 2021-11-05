CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns and calls on executive board to follow

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned with immediate effect over the club’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq case, calling on the executive board to follow suit and taking a swipe at the England and Wales Cricket Board on the way out.

In a week that has seen Headingley stripped of its right to host international cricket, a mass exodus of the club’s sponsors and political pressure mount via a series of interventions from Westminster, Hutton has decided he must go.

Hutton issued a full apology to Rafiq, who left the club almost two years before he joined the board in April 2020, and made it clear he was frustrated at the manner in which the former player’s disturbing accounts of institutional racism and discrimination were treated.

I take responsibility for failing to persuade them to take appropriate and timely action. I now call for those executive members of the board to resign, to make way for a new path for the club I love so much.

Outgoing Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton

As well as expressing frustration at the way key powerbrokers at Yorkshire responded to the situation, he drew aim at the ECB, who he claims refused his appeal for assistance in an independent inquiry.

The eventual panel report upheld some of Rafiq’s claims of racial harassment and bullying, but determined that the repeated use of the offensive term “P***” had been delivered “in the spirit of friendly banter”. Yorkshire recently concluded that no employees of the club would face any disciplinary action.

Hutton, who was this week called to appear at a parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on November 16, wrote in a statement: “Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect.

“I have never met Azeem and was not at the club during the period he was employed. I know, however, that when someone makes claims as serious as his, they need to be investigated and changes need to be made.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise unreservedly to Azeem. The club should have recognised at the time the serious allegations of racism. I am sorry that we could not persuade executive members of the board to recognise the gravity of the situation and show care and contrition.

“I want to be clear that when I was made aware of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations, I immediately reached out to the ECB to ask for their help and intervention to support a robust inquiry. I was saddened when they declined to help as I felt it was a matter of great importance for the game as a whole.

“It is a matter of record that I have continually expressed my frustration at the ECB’s reluctance to act. There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologise, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward. For much of my time at the club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge.

“During my time as chairman, I take responsibility for failing to persuade them to take appropriate and timely action. I now call for those executive members of the board to resign, to make way for a new path for the club I love so much.”

Former England batsman Gary Ballance issued a lengthy statement admitting that he was guilty of using a “racial slur” against Rafiq, during a long and deep friendship in which he claims both men said inappropriate things to each other.

Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan penned a column for the Daily Telegraph on Thursday night revealing he had also been named in the independent report but denying specific allegations against him.

England captain Eoin Morgan is unfazed at his side’s T20 World Cup campaign being overshadowed by the affair, insisting serious matters “need to be met head-on”.

Morgan’s side’s campaign out in the Gulf – where they have won all four matches to all but secure a semi-final spot – has slipped under the radar but Morgan insisted affairs of this significance need to be tackled immediately.

Ahead of England’s final Super 12s game against South Africa on Saturday, Morgan said: “If matters are of an extreme or serious nature like these are, they need to be met head-on. For us as a team, that’s exactly what we want to see.

“Yes, we want to see the sport in a great light but equally if there’s an issue as serious as this we want it dealt with as well.

“We firmly believe that there is no place in our sport for any type of discrimination, and I think the actions of the ECB board to Yorkshire have indicated how serious they are about dealing with issues like this.”

The Independent

Rassie van der Dussen hits out as South Africa set England 190 for victory

England must chase down 190 to maintain their 100 per cent record at the T20 World Cup as South Africa gave themselves hope of reaching the semi-finals thanks to Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 94 not out.While England’s progress to the knockout stages is all but secure after four wins from four and a supreme net run-rate, nothing less than a big win will suffice for South Africa after Australia hammered the West Indies earlier.Van der Dussen creamed five fours in his 60-ball knock and six sixes while Aiden Markram recorded a sparkling 52 not out from 25 deliveries in...
SPORTS
AFP

Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in World Cup semi-final

Australia are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa's bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan in Thursday's second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup. Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts.
WORLD
The Independent

Jonny May ‘willing to pay the price’ for ‘special moments’ with England

Jonny May fears the all-consuming commitment to training that has shaped him into one of England’s greatest wings could lead to burnout.May continued to chase down Rory Underwood’s record as the nation’s leading try-scorer by crossing twice in Saturday’s 69-3 victory over Tonga and it is the thrill of occasions such as an autumn Test at Twickenham that has inspired an agreement made with himself.A 31-year-old described by Eddie Jones as the most professional player he has ever encountered is known for an extraordinary level of dedication to preparation that is held up as an example to any newcomers to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad for first time as Gareth Southgate hit by injuries

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been called to the England squad for the first time after making an impressive start to the season with the Gunners. The 21-year-old has scored in all of his past three games, playing a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence following the team’s poor start to the season.Smith Rowe was originally called up to the Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad on Monday following a series of withdrawals. Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness while his teammate Luke Shaw is being monitored as per...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

