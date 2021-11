Michael Andretti’s takeover of Sauber, racing in the Formula 1 as Alfa Romeo, is off as the price of the team was “too high”.The deal looked certain to go through with Andretti Autosport expected to sign in the coming weeks. There were even reports of Indy Car driver Colton Herta being Valterri Bottas’ teammate next season.However, the deal has now fallen through, according to German publication Auto Motor und Sport. The publication’s F1 editor Michael Schmidt told their YouTube channel: “First it was said it was put on hold, now we hear it is completely off the table.“Apparently the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO