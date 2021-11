Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has predicted rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will crash into each other again this season due to how tight the Formula 1 title race is.Hamilton and Verstappen clashed at the British and Italian Grands Prix, with their crashes adding another layer to their rivalry. The Dutchman currently leads Hamilton by 12 points in the drivers’ standings with five races to go, and Wolff has said if the title race continues to be this close, he can see the Red Bull driver and the Briton crashing at the final F1 event of the year...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO