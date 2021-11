I'll now relate one man's short time in World War II in honor of Veterans Day 2021. Harold Paige, a graduate of Western High School in Latham, tried to enlist in the air cadets. Although this was before the U.S. entered World War II and before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, his score was not high enough to pass. So he enrolled in a private pre-flight course and after his second time he passed and entered the Army Air Force the day after Christmas 1941.

LATHAM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO