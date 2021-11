In his new book, Taste Makers, writer Mayukh Sen gives credit where credit is due. By profiling seven immigrant women chefs, he depicts their genuine struggles and contributions to what we know today as the American “melting pot.” One of these women is Chef Najmieh Batmanglij, who has been cooking and writing Iranian recipes for 40 years, through exile in France during the Iranian Revolution and eventual emigration to America. We talked to Batmanglij and Sen about the book and the importance of food as a cultural connector.

