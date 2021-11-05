CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fantasy Premier League tips: Five players to pick in gameweek 11

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6UF6_0cnRyRRY00

Son Heung-min

Mid-season managerial appointments are always an opportunity to score points in fantasy football. Players come into favour and teams can drastically improve as a result of a few tweaks.

We should be excited about what Antonio Conte’s Tottenham appointment could offer, especially with a kind run of fixtures on the way. That run only really begins after the international break, though Everton away on Sunday is not a bad start at all.

We don’t know much about Conte’s Tottenham yet but we can be fairly sure Son Heung-min will play a huge part. Cheaper than Harry Kane, he is worth early investment as he will be a popular pick over the weeks to come and has the potential for scoring big.

Sergio Reguilon

While we would recommend making a move on either Son or Kane this week or next, you can afford to show a bit more patience with regards to other Tottenham assets.

Still, if you are fully buying into the hype and want to be especially early to the party, Sergio Reguilon appears to be a promising option if Conte opts to use wing-backs.

The Spaniard is more suited to an adventurous, front-foot role and is cheap enough at 5.0m. There is no need to rush but getting ahead of the crowd could put you in a strong position to profit from the forthcoming fixtures.

Reece James

If Reguilon is one to watch, there has already been a lot of transfer movement towards James after his brace of goals away to Newcastle.

Owning one of him or Ben Chilwell is starting to feel essential, even if Chelsea’s golden run of games is coming to end with Burnley’s visit to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The case for James is simple: he is cheaper, slightly more nailed-on and scores better on the bonus point system. You are at risk of catching a few one-point cameos off the bench, which doesn’t tend to happen with Chilwell, though the 0.2m saving may be worth it.

Jamie Vardy

There was a swell of transfer activity towards Jamie Vardy following the injury to Romelu Lukaku a few weeks ago and the Leicester City striker has not returned on that investment.

A blank against Arsenal followed an early substitution through injury against Brentford. Still, a trip to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon feels ripe for a Vardy haul. If you are looking to sell, hold off for now.

Even buying may not be such a bad idea. Chelsea visit the King Power next week but after that, it’s Watford, Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Leandro Trossard

You know what you’re getting with Leandro Trossard, generally.

The Brighton winger has been around long enough for us to know that he will chip in with a few goals every so often without ever really threatening to stick around in our squads.

But with him likely to be playing up front alongside Neal Maupay, there may be a window of opportunity coming up on the horizon, starting with Newcastle at the Amex on Saturday. Trossard scored and assisted in the same fixture last season, then plays an out-of-sorts Villa and Leeds.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Premier League Pick 'Em Matchday Ten Analysis

The Premier League season has returned, and so has your chance to cash in big. The free-to-play Premier League Pick ‘Em contest made its return in the NBC Sports Predictor app along with the new EPL season and continues this week with a new slate of five games. Each matchday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea kept their grip on the top of the table with a 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon. A club who have been somewhat of a 'bogey' side for the Blues over the past few years promised a fright on Halloween weekend, but Thomas Tuchel and his men were rarely spooked as they notched the win and three points thanks to a late blitz.
UEFA
NBC Sports

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks

Premier League odds for the tenth matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made. Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fantasy Football tips for gameweek 11: Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Mohamed Salah, Reece James, Jamie Vardy

Antonio Conte's arrival at Tottenham this week has brought a real buzz to the Premier League and that has been mirrored in the Fantasy Football community. A lot of managers were already targeting Son Heung-min and Harry Kane before some decent-looking Spurs fixtures from gameweek 12 but now that's being done with genuine expectation of an upturn in form rather than just nervously hoping.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach. The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked last month following the Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League club.Graeme Jones, who had worked as assistant coach to Bruce since January, has served as caretaker manager since Bruce’s firing, with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery turning down the permanent role last week to stay at Villarreal.Howe has now confirmed his return to coaching 15 months after leaving Bournemouth, having been in the stands for Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on the weekend alongside the club’s new co-owner Amanda Staveley. He has signed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe ready for the hard work ahead after being named Newcastle boss

Eddie Howe has vowed to make the most of a “wonderful opportunity” after taking the helm at Newcastle on a deal until summer 2024.The 43-year-old has returned to top-level coaching for the first time since quitting Bournemouth in August 2020 after their relegation to the Championship.Howe sat in the directors’ box at the Amex Stadium on Saturday to see Newcastle battle to a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.The ex-defender inherits a Magpies squad sitting 19th in the table and beleaguered after Steve Bruce’s exit, but also a club starting a new era after the Saudi-backed takeover.“It is a great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe at Newcastle: Key stats and record after manager announced

Eddie Howe has been confirmed as Newcastle’s manager after signing a contract at St James’ Park until summer 2024. The 43-year-old watched the Magpies fightback to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton on Saturday and takes over the team who are currently 19th in the table and only five points from safety.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Spaniard#Burnley
BBC

Man City v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (nine wins, two draws) - going down 3-2 at home in December 2018. Since they returned to the Premier League in 2013-14, Crystal Palace have conceded 39 goals in 16 Premier League meetings with Man City, keeping just one clean sheet in the process. The Eagles have also failed to score in 11 of those 16 meetings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace have ‘big ambitions’, Joachim Andersen claims

Joachim Andersen says Crystal Palace have “big ambitions” but are eager not to set targets so early into the Premier League season.The Eagles made it back-to-back wins on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Wolves which backed up the superb result by the same scoreline at Manchester City the previous weekend.Palace impressed with their performances under new boss Patrick Vieira during the opening nine league fixtures of the campaign, but they were only able to claim a solitary triumph while conceding late goals in draws with Brighton and Arsenal threatened to derail their building momentum.Yet those dropped points are a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Three Premier League clubs in UEFA’s top five club rankings

UEFA, Europe’s leading body in club football have announced their latest five-year club rankings, according to their rating system which takes into account the coefficients of various clubs across Europe. The rating has taken into account the clubs’ performance across the past 5 seasons from 2017/18 till the ongoing 2021/22 season.
UEFA
soccertimes.com

Our gameweek ten FPL picks for season 2021/22

Here we are at gameweek ten of FPL and looking forward to another action-packed weekend of action. The less said about our gameweek nine picks the better, although Tino Livramento at least produced points for us. As always, we will strive for more points in the next gameweek. So, here are our gameweek ten FPL picks:
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FanSided

Watford 0-1 Southampton: Premier League – Player Ratings

Che Adams scored the finest of goals, leading Southampton to all 3 points away at Vicarage Road. Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted competition within the teams is making selection difficult. This week he was without Armando Broja so he went for two to replace one, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong partnered up top as they did to start the season. James Ward-Prowse returned, which should have been to no surprise, but Ibrahima Diallo who filled in while the captain was suspended showed plenty of ability in his three match spell.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy