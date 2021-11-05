Will the US tap the SPR and US Nonfarm Payrolls preview [Video]

The rebound on core bond markets accelerated yesterday. End last week/earlier this week the September/October rally (in yields) already shifted into a lower gear as investors reassessed whether (some) central bankers will address current inflation with pre-emptive rate hikes in order to avoid more aggressive action later. Recent speeches of BoE Bailey and Pill gave markets the impression of the Bank of England being one of the proponents of this approach. However, the BoE defied market trust and left its policy rate unchanged, with Bailey and Pill joining the majority for an unchanged decision. The BoE not delivering was the perfect trigger for markets to further unwind bearish bond positions, also in interest rate markets outside the UK. US yields declined between 4.15 bps (2-y) and 7.75 bps (5 & 10y), mainly due to a further decline in real yields. German yields eased up to 8.3 bps (5-y). Peripheral bonds thrived with the Italian10-y spread narrowing another 6 bps. The move also caused some damage on the technical charts with the 10-y EMU swap falling below the 0.17%/0.20 % support. Moves in FX again were much more modest than in interest rate markets. Sterling evidently took a hit. Cable lost almost two big figures to close at 1.35. EUR/GBP returned in the previous trading range (close 0.856). The yen profited from the decline in core yields (USD/JPY close 113.76), but the dollar outperformed most other majors with EUR/USD closing at 1.1554. Equity indices in Europe and the US mostly recorded gains of about 0.5%, but there was no euphoria.

