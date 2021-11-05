CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Will the US tap the SPR and US Nonfarm Payrolls preview [Video]

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Summary of headlines in play (00:00). - A technical look at the charts: Nasdaq, S&P, gold, EUR, GBP (00:49). - Peloton...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 531,000 in October, dollar holds its ground

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 531,000 in October, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 425,000. Additionally, September's print got revised higher to 312,000 from 194,000. Further details of the publication...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls

NFP Strong as Headline and Unemployment Rate Beats Expectations. A better than expected NFP headline at 531k vs 450k, while the prior reading had a sizeable revision higher to 312k from 194k. The unemployment rate fell 0.2ppts to 4.6% dropping below expectations of 4.7%. Elsewhere, average hourly earnings printed in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Infrastructure passed [Video]

US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 93.915. Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 82.51. Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 162.26. Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 11 ticks Higher and trading at 4696.75. Gold:...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Wrapping up hectic week with US Nonfarm Payrolls

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 5:. The dollar has gone into a consolidation phase early Friday after posting impressive gains against its major rivals on Thursday and investors still have several high-tier data releases to deal with ahead of the weekend. September Industrial Production from Germany and September Retail Sales data from the euro area will be featured in the European economic docket. In the second half of the day, the October jobs report from Canada and the United States will be watched closely by market participants.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spr#Nonfarm Payrolls#Infrastructure#S P#Eur#00 49#The Cme#Ai#The White House#Non Farm
FXStreet.com

The US payrolls take center stage

The rebound on core bond markets accelerated yesterday. End last week/earlier this week the September/October rally (in yields) already shifted into a lower gear as investors reassessed whether (some) central bankers will address current inflation with pre-emptive rate hikes in order to avoid more aggressive action later. Recent speeches of BoE Bailey and Pill gave markets the impression of the Bank of England being one of the proponents of this approach. However, the BoE defied market trust and left its policy rate unchanged, with Bailey and Pill joining the majority for an unchanged decision. The BoE not delivering was the perfect trigger for markets to further unwind bearish bond positions, also in interest rate markets outside the UK. US yields declined between 4.15 bps (2-y) and 7.75 bps (5 & 10y), mainly due to a further decline in real yields. German yields eased up to 8.3 bps (5-y). Peripheral bonds thrived with the Italian10-y spread narrowing another 6 bps. The move also caused some damage on the technical charts with the 10-y EMU swap falling below the 0.17%/0.20 % support. Moves in FX again were much more modest than in interest rate markets. Sterling evidently took a hit. Cable lost almost two big figures to close at 1.35. EUR/GBP returned in the previous trading range (close 0.856). The yen profited from the decline in core yields (USD/JPY close 113.76), but the dollar outperformed most other majors with EUR/USD closing at 1.1554. Equity indices in Europe and the US mostly recorded gains of about 0.5%, but there was no euphoria.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Redditers look for sign of selloff in the wrong place [Video]

Tesla is down another 12%, Roblox soars 42% and Coinbase drops 13% in the after-hours trading. US indices didn’t renew record yesterday, and investors are awaiting for the latest US inflation data. The Chinese inflation hit a 13-month high in October, and the producer prices topped 13%. And later today,...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Will US inflation data make or break gold's rally? [Video]

Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metal's next big move. A key metric of inflation at the wholesale level released on Tuesday showed U.S Producer Price Inflation in October rose 8.6% from a year ago – its biggest annual jump on record in almost 11 years.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

When is the US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for October, scheduled later during the early North American session at 13:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to edge higher to 0.5% during the reported month from the 0.4% rise recorded in September. The yearly rate is anticipated to ease a bit to 5.3% in October from 5.4% previous, matching the biggest monthly gains since August 2008. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, is projected to hold steady at 4.0% in October from a year ago, still well above the Fed's average annual 2% target.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
FXStreet.com

Jobs Friday [Video]

US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.505. Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 79.68. Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 161.07. Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 39 ticks Higher and trading at 4683.00. Gold:...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: Another US inflation shock? [Video]

It is a relatively calm week without any central bank meetings and just a handful of data points. The only event that could spark fireworks is the latest edition of US inflation, which will probably fire up further. If price pressures continue to broaden out into different sectors too, this could set off another cascade of worries around faster Fed rate increases and reignite the dollar’s rally.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Will Nonfarm Payrolls Reignite The Dollar’s Uptrend?

With the Fed meeting out of the way, the spotlight now falls on the next edition of nonfarm payrolls at 12:30 GMT Friday. It seems to have been a strong month for the jobs market, which continues to make progress towards full employment. Another solid employment report could solidify market pricing for the Fed to raise rates next summer and by extension, reactivate the dollar’s uptrend.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

United Airlines Announces It Is No Longer Flying to 11 U.S. Cities

In the latest of COVID-19 inconveniences, United Airlines has announced they will no longer travel to several United States cities. The decision comes as the airlines have seen diminished patronage within these cities and smaller communities following the pandemic. According to yahoo!, United Airlines plans to drop 11 U.S. cities...
LIFESTYLE
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy