Get Ready for Great Weather this Weekend

KFOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a cold start Friday morning, we will see sunny skies and highs today in the...

kfor.com

KSLA

Cold front Wednesday night brings heavy rain

(KSLA) - Our next cold front will be quickly moving in Wednesday night. This will bring some rain, which will be heavy at times. Then the temperatures will cool off a few degrees as we enter the weekend. Overnight, we will have more clouds roll in. Still no rain is...
#Cold Start
WHIO Dayton

First flakes of the season possible this weekend

As we enter mid-November it’s not out of the question to see our first snowfall. In fact, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the average first day of measurable snow for Dayton is typically around November 23rd, but has been recorded as early as October 18th. [...
DAYTON, OH
natureworldnews.com

Many Weather Forecasters Predict Thanksgiving May be Kicked Off by a Snowstorm

Many forecasts model runs used by meteorologists to help in predicting show that Thanksgiving Week might start on a chilly note, with a snowfall forming in the northeast. However, because November is a month of major weather transition, with milder autumn circumstances giving way to colder winter conditions, one shouldn't place too much faith in forecast information this far out.
WFMY NEWS2

NCDOT gets ready for winter weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It might not feel like it today, but winter weather will be here sooner than you think. For most people, fall means it's time to prepare for the holiday season. For the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), it means it's time to prepare for winter weather.
GREENSBORO, NC
Weather
Environment
94.3 Lite FM

WEATHER: Is Warmer Weather On The Way Again?

The cold nights that ended last week persisted through the weekend, as temperatures dipped into the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday and Sunday nights. But according to forecasts, warmer could be on the way this week. Some long-range forecasts had called for warmer than average temperatures to last well into this fall. How warm will it get? Could more rain be on the way by late week?
KELOLAND TV

Are snow chances increasing at the end of the week?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds will eventually usher in colder temperatures starting on Thursday. It will be cold enough to bring snow into eastern KELOLAND. The change to cold air is typical in November and it will be time to wave goodbye to the warm air as of late. Models are picking up on accumulating snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: One More Mild Day Before Big Changes Arrive

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re in store for one more mild day, before big changes arrive in our weather. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will start off in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Increasing clouds are on tap for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) The best chance for a shower will arrive after 5 p.m., with increasing shower chances Wednesday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances skyrocket to 100 percent for Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the area. The best chance of rain will be before 1 p.m. on Thursday, with falling temperatures through...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Plenty Of Sunshine Today

Hi Everyone!   After a cold front passing by overnight gave us an hour or so of rain, we have dried out nicely. The sun has returned and we will have a fairly sunny afternoon with a forecast high of 69°. Not yesterday’s 75° at BWI-Marshall, but still behind a cold front in early November when we only drop back to essentially 70°, well that is a WIN! I think, not unlike yesterday,  that staying in the mid 60s on either side of the day’s high is a big deal. By the numbers, a totally mild afternoon.   Tomorrow we will still, with...
MARYLAND STATE

