This week, Abba will release their first album of new music in four decades, Voyage. The Swedish pop group returned earlier this year with two new singles and the announcement of a world-first virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London. Voyage is being released on 5 November in what marks one of the biggest musical comebacks in recent memory. It was recorded at member Benny Andersson’s studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm, and includes the recently released singles “I Still Have Faith In You”, “Don’t Shut Me Down” and “Just a Notion”. The 10-track album will be the group’s first...

